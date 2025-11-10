Medicom Now Fully Contracted with 17 of 18 VA Regions, Announces New VISN 10 and 17 Agreements

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicom Technologies, Inc. (Medicom), a provider of enterprise imaging interoperability solutions, today announced new contracts with Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 10 and 17. Medicom is now fully contracted with 17 of the 18 VISNs within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). This expansion continues Medicom's work in supporting modern image exchange for the nation's largest integrated health system.

VISN 17 serves nearly 500,000 veterans across Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. VISN 10 provides care to more than 685,000 Veterans throughout the lower peninsula of Michigan, Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Indiana.

The new contracts will enable the electronic, bi-directional exchange of radiology imaging and reports between VA facilities and community partners. This supports community care coordination under the Mission Act by providing a digital alternative to manual processes like the transport of CD-ROMs. The platform also provides VA staff with a search capability to locate and retrieve prior medical images from community providers.

"We are proud to support VISN 10, VISN 17, and the VA's mission," stated Malcolm Benitz, President of Medicom. "Our team is committed to providing this technology to help VA staff coordinate care with their community partners. This expansion brings numerous new VA Medical Centers and clinics into the network, and it is a testament to our team's focus on supporting this critical mission."

About Medicom

Medicom provides a modern approach to enterprise imaging interoperability with a federated, peer-to-peer network for medical image and clinical data exchange. The company's technology is used by government entities, academic medical centers, health systems, and life sciences organizations.

Medicom's focus is on addressing data silos to help make clinically relevant data available at the point of care. Through integrations with major EHR and diagnostic imaging systems, Medicom works to solve complex interoperability challenges. Medicom Connect facilitates enterprise imaging exchange for providers and patients, while Medicom Intellect supports secure data collaboration for precision medicine and life sciences research. For more information, visit www.medicom.us.

Required Disclosures In compliance with CFR § 852.203-70, Medicom declares that statements made herein do not imply that the Department of Veterans Affairs approves or endorses the Contractor's products and services or considers the Contractor's products and services superior to other products and services.

