Medicomp Systems and emtelligent Form Partnership to Empower Clinicians at the Point of Care

WASHINGTON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, the leading provider of clinician-driven, point-of-care solutions that fix electronic health records (EHRs), and emtelligent™, a leader in structuring clinical text, announced today a strategic partnership to co-develop new solutions that will support efficient clinical workflows and improve usability.

Both companies are at the forefront of using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and deliver relevant information to physicians at the point of care. Their solutions help care providers focus on their patients and improve productivity by easing the burdens of documentation and providing better access to actionable information in the EHR.

Medicomp and emtelligent are developing new solutions to leverage their experience and innovative technologies. Medicomp's Quippe Clinical Data Engine will work with emtelligent's emtelliPro™ medical natural language processing engine (NLP) to support care providers in accessing the important information embedded within the free text that makes up much of clinical documentation and diagnostic reports.

emtelliPro's development has been led by Tim O'Connell, M.D., a practicing radiologist and an expert in medical informatics, and Anoop Sarkar, Ph.D., a professor of computer science and researcher in natural language processing. emtelliPro is a deep learning-based, high-throughput medical NLP engine that has state-of-the-art accuracy and has been designed from the ground up for clinical relevance.

MEDCIN®, a core component of Medicomp's Quippe Clinical Data Engine is based on more than 40 years of collaboration between clinicians and computer scientists to improve the delivery of high-quality, clinically relevant data at the point of care. Peter Goltra, the founder of Medicomp says, "With emtelligent, after 42 years, we have found a solution that allows us to leverage our clinical relevancy data engine to understand clinical text and improve patient care and the provider experience."

The first co-developed solution from Medicomp and emtelligent is currently in beta-testing and will be generally available in the first quarter of 2020.

"When coupled with emtelliPro, MEDCIN and Medicomp's Quippe Clinical Data Engine truly have the power to understand clinical text, which has huge potential to improve patient care and lessen the burdens of EHR systems on care providers," emtelligent's CEO, O'Connell, says.

About Medicomp Systems

In 1978, Medicomp Systems' founder and President, Peter Goltra, pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine, co-designed with physicians, to transform disorganized, complex arrays of medical information into structured, clinically relevant data to fix EHRs at the point of care. Leveraging its flagship engine, Medicomp's Quippe suite of solutions uniquely delivers longitudinal patient information within problem-oriented clinical views, mirroring the way physicians think and work to drive optimal patient outcomes. Quippe also includes wizard-based documentation functionality, which integrates into existing clinical workflows and EHRs, enabling health systems to further enhance EHR usability. With Quippe, healthcare organizations of all sizes can satisfy quality measures and regulatory compliance, increasing physician productivity while effectively positioning themselves for future market demands. Today, leading hospitals and health systems and more than 100,000 users/day rely on Medicomp's proven domain expertise and clinician-designed technology to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

About emtelligent

Based in Vancouver, BC, emtelligent partners with healthcare institutions, companies and organizations to strategically structure their unstructured medical data, helping them increase safety, operating efficiency and the quality of care. The emtelliPro engine and emtelliSuite™ apps are available now, and the team is on-hand to consult regarding your medical data needs. Learn more or schedule a demonstration at www.emtelligent.com or call 1-877-GO-EMTEL (1-877-463-6835) today.

