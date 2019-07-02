Medicomp Systems CEO David Lareau accepted into Forbes Technology Council

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, a physician-driven provider of clinically contextual patient data solutions, today announced that CEO David Lareau has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

David Lareau was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome David Lareau into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Lareau will connect and collaborate with other respected technology leaders and work across industries to bring expert insights that further the goals of businesses across the country. Readers and council members can look forward to Lareau's articles on Forbes.com, and his contributions in published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am excited about this opportunity to share my insights on Forbes.com about the difference that technology can make—especially innovative healthcare technology," Lareau said. "Leading Medicomp Systems is a passion-driven project and a legacy that comes from our Founder and President Peter Goltra. I'm looking forward to sharing that passion with a broader audience and interacting with other leaders who are also focused on finding ways to leverage technology to improve people's lives."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About Medicomp Systems

In 1978, Medicomp Systems' founder and President, Peter Goltra, pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine, co-designed with physicians, to transform disorganized, complex arrays of medical information into structured, clinically relevant data at the point of care. Leveraging its flagship engine, Medicomp's Quippe suite of solutions uniquely delivers longitudinal patient information within problem-oriented clinical views, mirroring the way physicians think and work to drive optimal patient outcomes. Quippe also includes wizard-based documentation functionality, which integrates into existing clinical workflows and EHRs, enabling health systems to further enhance EHR usability. With Quippe, healthcare organizations of all sizes can satisfy quality measures and regulatory compliance, increasing physician productivity while effectively positioning themselves for future market demands. Today, leading hospitals and health systems and more than 100,000 users/day rely on Medicomp's proven domain expertise and clinician-designed technology to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

