Medicomp Systems Customer IJN Becomes Malaysia's First Hospital to Achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7

HERNDON, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, a leading provider of evidence-based clinically intelligent data solutions, today announced that its customer, Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), the National Heart Institute of Malaysia, has achieved Stage 7 validation from the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM) — the highest level of digital health maturity recognized by HIMSS. IJN is the first hospital in Malaysia to reach this milestone.

EMRAM Stage 7 represents the pinnacle of electronic medical record (EMR) adoption, requiring hospitals to demonstrate fully paperless operations, robust data analytics capabilities, and the use of clinical data to measurably improve patient outcomes.

IJN, a 433-bed quaternary hospital and the largest integrated cardiovascular and thoracic care center in Asia, partnered with Medicomp and its regional implementation partner APUK Co., Ltd. to deploy Quippe®, Medicomp's evidence-based clinical documentation and decision support platform. The implementation drove a rapid digital transformation:, IJN achieved 98% adoption of electronic clinical documentation. IJN had previously become the first hospital in Malaysia to achieve EMRAM Stage 6 and has now extended that leadership to the highest tier of certification.

"This achievement is a testament to IJN's vision, leadership, and commitment to delivering world-class patient care through digital innovation," said David Lareau, president and CEO of Medicomp Systems. "Quippe was designed to meet clinicians where they are and give them the structured, validated data they need to make the best possible decisions at the point of care. IJN's Stage 7 achievement is proof that when clinical intelligence and institutional commitment come together, transformational outcomes follow."

Quippe's structured clinical data foundation, standardized medical terminology, and dynamic clinical workspace provided the foundation IJN needed to satisfy EMRAM's rigorous Stage 7 requirements, including advanced clinical decision support, closed-loop medication management, and data-driven outcomes analysis. The platform's proactive point-of-care alerts enabled clinicians to manage risk more effectively and deliver consistent, high-quality care.

"Becoming Malaysia's first EMRAM Stage 7 hospital proves what is possible when vision, collaboration, and determination come together," said Dr. Rhema Sundram, Head of Customer Experience for IJN. "Achieving this milestone demanded meaningful clinical adoption. Quippe provided IJN physicians with a structured yet intuitive documentation platform, strengthening data quality, clinical decision support, and interoperability - key components in reaching EMRAM Stage 7."

In addition to implementation services, Medicomp's Bangkok-based global implementation partner, APUK Co., Ltd., provides workflow analysis and ongoing optimization tailored to the needs of IJN and healthcare providers across Southeast Asia.

