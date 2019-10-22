Medicomp Systems Secures Patent for its Method of Displaying Clinically Relevant Information Within Physician Workflows

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, the leading provider of physician-driven, point of care solutions that fix EHRs, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded Medicomp its fourth patent since 2016 for technologies that work together to identify and filter disparate clinical data and deliver relevant information to physicians at the point of care.

The four patents form the core of Medicomp's Quippe solution suite, which improves clinical decision-making, streamlines workflows, supports regulatory compliance and enhances clinical usability of EHRs. The most recent patent, US Patent 10,430,906, covers Medicomp's techniques for controlling the display of clinical information within the user interface. Medicomp's previous patents address the intelligent filtering of health-related information; the clinically intelligent parsing of data; and, the method of automatically reviewing patient histories and notifying users when specific data points have been previously documented in a patient's record.

"When Peter Goltra founded Medicomp in 1978, his vision was to drive better patient care by giving physicians ready access to clinically relevant patient information and improving medical data-sharing," said David Lareau, CEO of Medicomp Systems. "As evidenced by our recent patents, Medicomp has been a trailblazer, creating solutions that give doctors direct electronic access to the patient information they need for clinical decision-making without compromising time with patients. Quippe's patented methods provide advanced filtering and mapping of standard terminologies and code sets, making it easier for clinicians to access the precise information they need at the point of care."

The Quippe suite of solutions optimizes EHR usability and provides physicians with comprehensive problem-oriented views of clinically contextual information for point-of- care decision making. Medicomp Systems has spent more than 30 years continuously optimizing the Quippe Clinical Data Engine, remaining focused on the simple principle that innovative technology can drive the delivery of high-quality, clinically relevant data to enhance patient care.

"Physicians often complain that their EHRs are inefficient, interfere with the clinician/patient relationship and make them less productive," Lareau said. "Our four latest patents work together to fix one the biggest problems with most EHRs: Physicians can't easily access all the relevant clinical information they need about a specific patient with a specific problem. Instead, they often must wade through pages and pages of data to find key clinical data. With Quippe, we deliver physicians the information they need for clinical decision-making in a logical format within their EHR workflows."

About Medicomp Systems

In 1978, Medicomp Systems' founder and President, Peter Goltra, pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine, co-designed with physicians, to transform disorganized, complex arrays of medical information into structured, clinically relevant data at the point of care. Leveraging its flagship engine, Medicomp's Quippe suite of solutions uniquely delivers longitudinal patient information within problem-oriented clinical views, mirroring the way physicians think and work to drive optimal patient outcomes. Quippe also includes wizard-based documentation functionality, which integrates into existing clinical workflows and EHRs, enabling health systems to further enhance EHR usability. With Quippe, healthcare organizations of all sizes can satisfy quality measures and regulatory compliance, increasing physician productivity while effectively positioning themselves for future market demands. Today, leading hospitals and health systems and more than 100,000 users/day rely on Medicomp's proven domain expertise and clinician-designed technology to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

