Medicomp Systems Welcomes New Chief Nursing Officer to Lead the Nursing Workflow Solution

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, the leading provider of physician-driven point-of-care solutions that fix EHRs, announced today that Toni J. Laracuente, RN, has joined the company as chief nursing officer (CNO). Laracuente has nearly 30 years of clinical experience as a registered nurse and has spent 17 years in strategic advising and leadership roles for health IT organizations.

As Medicomp's CNO, Laracuente will lead product strategy for Medicomp's Quippe nursing solution, including application design and content for different care environments. She will also be responsible for the solution's rollout throughout the United States and internationally.

The Quippe clinical solution streamlines care and optimizes workflow, integrating with existing electronic health record systems to improve quality, productivity and efficiency of clinician time. The Quippe product suite includes solutions for both nurses and physicians that enhance clinician efficiency and throughput. This, in turn, frees up more time for care resulting in better outcomes, higher staff and patient satisfaction and lower costs.

"I am passionate about enabling solutions that facilitate the delivery of high-quality care and provide clinicians with efficient and optimized workflows," Laracuente said. "With Medicomp and Quippe, I see tremendous potential for positively impacting population health outcomes while also addressing clinicians' widespread frustrations with their current clinical information systems."

In addition to working as an acute care nurse in both the United States and Australia, Laracuente has served in leadership roles for several health IT organizations, including McKesson, iMDSoft, Ascribe (now EMIS) and Cerner. Her expertise includes quality and utilization management, sales and strategic account management, consulting and executive leadership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Toni to Medicomp and know our team and our customers will benefit from her deep clinical knowledge and commitment to the delivery of solutions that drive efficient, high-quality care," said David Lareau, CEO of Medicomp Systems. "Our nursing end users in particular will benefit from her expertise and dedication to providing solutions that enhance productivity and give nurses more time to focus on patients."

About Medicomp Systems

In 1978, Medicomp Systems' founder and President, Peter Goltra, pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine, co-designed with physicians, to transform disorganized, complex arrays of medical information into structured, clinically relevant data at the point of care. Leveraging its flagship engine, Medicomp's Quippe suite of solutions uniquely delivers longitudinal patient information within problem-oriented clinical views, mirroring the way physicians think and work to drive optimal patient outcomes. Quippe also includes wizard-based documentation functionality, which integrates into existing clinical workflows and EHRs, enabling health systems to further enhance EHR usability. With Quippe, healthcare organizations of all sizes can satisfy quality measures and regulatory compliance, increasing physician productivity while effectively positioning themselves for future market demands. Today, leading hospitals and health systems and more than 100,000 users/day rely on Medicomp's proven domain expertise and clinician-designed technology to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

