medicube Announces and Debuts Largest U.S. Consumer Activation at Coachella 2026

The brand's largest cultural activation to date positions medicube at the center of music, beauty, and innovation.

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- medicube, the globally recognized Korean skincare brand known for its clinically driven innovation and cutting-edge beauty technology, announces its official partnership with Goldenvoice to debut its largest U.S. consumer activation to date at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026.

Taking place across both Weekend One and Weekend Two, medicube will activate at Coachella through a dynamic, multi-day experiential presence designed to introduce and amplify its breakthrough device, the medicube Booster Pro, while engaging media, influencers, and festival attendees through immersive brand moments.

This milestone partnership marks a pivotal moment for medicube as it continues to expand its presence in the U.S. market and deepen its connection to culture, entertainment, and next-generation beauty consumers.

"Coachella is the largest and most culturally influential music festival in the world — where culture, creativity, and global influence converge," said Joe Cho, Media Relations Team Lead at medicube. "Through our partnership with Coachella, we're not just showcasing the Booster Pro on one of the world's most iconic stages — we're building an activation that matches the scale, energy, and expectations of the festival itself. Our booth is designed as a fully immersive experience, giving consumers the opportunity to discover, feel, and connect with our technology in real time."

The medicube Booster Pro is a next-generation skincare device designed to enhance product absorption and maximize skincare performance, reflecting medicube's commitment to science-backed solutions that deliver visible results.

medicube's Coachella activation will feature exclusive experiential environments, curated media moments, influencer programming, and strategic brand collaborations designed to generate widespread cultural impact and consumer engagement.

This activation represents medicube's most ambitious experiential investment to date and signals the brand's continued momentum as a leader in beauty technology and innovation.

Additional details and programming announcements will be shared in the coming weeks.

SOURCE Medicube