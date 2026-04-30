medicube Debuted Largest U.S. Consumer Activation at Coachella 2026

The brand's largest cultural activation to date positioned medicube at the center of music, beauty, and innovation.

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- medicube, the globally recognized Korean skincare brand known for its clinically driven innovation and cutting-edge beauty technology, implemented its official partnership with Goldenvoice to debut its largest U.S. consumer activation to date at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026.

medicube at Coachella

Taking place across both Weekend One and Weekend Two, medicube activated at Coachella through a dynamic, multi-day experiential presence designed to introduce and amplify its breakthrough device, the medicube Booster Pro, while engaging media, influencers, and festival attendees through immersive brand moments.

During Weekend One (April 10–12), the brand drove an estimated 3,500–4,000 daily visitors to its GA Activation Booth and 4,000–4,500 daily visitors to its Camping "Get Ready" Zone. Momentum continued into Weekend Two (April 17–19), with 4,000–4,500 daily visitors at the GA Activation Booth and 4,500–5,000 daily visitors at the Camping "Get Ready" Zone, underscoring the scale and consistency of consumer engagement across both weekends.

This milestone partnership marked a pivotal moment for medicube as it continued to expand its presence in the U.S. market and deepen its connection to culture, entertainment, and next-generation beauty consumers. Notably, from April 9–13, medicube ranked among the top three most-mentioned beauty brands during Weekend One at Coachella, further solidifying its cultural impact and digital resonance. Industry coverage also identified medicube as a standout among beauty activations, generating approximately $2.2M in earned media value.

"Coachella is the largest and most culturally influential music festival in the world — where culture, creativity, and global influence converge," said Joe Cho, Media Relations Team Lead at medicube. "Through our partnership with Coachella, we didn't just showcase the Booster Pro on one of the world's most iconic stages — we built an activation that matched the scale, energy, and expectations of the festival itself. From thousands of daily consumer touchpoints to standout digital traction across Weekend One, this moment reinforced medicube's ability to show up at the intersection of culture and innovation in a meaningful, measurable way."

medicube's Coachella presence came to life through three key on-site pillars designed to immerse festivalgoers in the brand throughout the grounds.

First, medicube commanded a highly visible presence inside the festival. The brand debuted an interactive medicube Karaoke Lounge, creating a playful, music-inspired destination where guests engaged with the brand while celebrating the energy of the festival.

The brand extended its presence into Coachella's camping community. At the festival's Medicube Spruce Up Hub, the brand introduced stations designed to help attendees prepare for the day's performances while discovering the brand's skincare technology. This served as a welcoming space where attendees met, mingled, and learned about medicube's products while refreshing their skin before heading to the festival grounds. This camping activation quickly became a high-traffic touchpoint, reinforcing medicube's ability to integrate seamlessly into festivalgoers' daily routines.

medicube also delivered exclusive VIP gifting experiences, introducing the Booster Pro and key skincare innovations directly to select talent and industry insiders attending the festival.

The medicube Booster Pro is a next-generation skincare device designed to enhance product absorption and maximize skincare performance, reflecting medicube's commitment to science-backed solutions that deliver visible results.

In addition to its expansive on-site presence, medicube extended the celebration beyond the festival grounds with a major off-site activation. On Thursday, April 9, the brand hosted a hotel takeover, transforming the property into a medicube-driven beauty and creator hub featuring immersive brand moments and appearances from leading TikTok creators and social media personalities.

medicube's Coachella activation featured exclusive experiential environments, curated media moments, influencer programming, and strategic brand collaborations designed to generate widespread cultural impact and consumer engagement.

This activation represented medicube's most ambitious experiential investment to date and signaled the brand's continued momentum as a leader in beauty technology and innovation.

Contact:

Jen Betts (310) 490-7278

[email protected]

SOURCE medicube