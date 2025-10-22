Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases 2025 Insights into the Psychiatrist Shortage

WINDHAM, N.H., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus Healthcare Solutions, a leading locum tenens agency, has recently announced the release of its 2025 edition of Understanding the Psychiatry Shortage.

Developed for healthcare leaders, Medicus' comprehensive report combines national data, industry research, and proprietary insights to deliver a data-driven look at:

Psychiatry by the numbers: Workforce and job growth projections, as well as hiring trends.

Key drivers behind the psychiatrist shortage: Rising demand, regional gaps in care, and other contributing factors.

Actionable approaches: Strategies healthcare organizations can leverage to strengthen access to psychiatric care, including expanding telepsychiatry, the Medicus Transition Program, and more.

Access the Complete Report:

For an in-depth look into the psychiatrist shortage and strategies to navigate it, explore the complete report here.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions:

Medicus Healthcare Solutions has been connecting physicians and advanced practice providers to medical groups, practices, health systems, hospitals, and other facilities throughout the United States since 2004. Since then, Medicus has expanded its services to include the Medicus Transition Program, an all-in-one approach to interim staffing and workforce stabilization; MedicusOne, a hybrid of vendor management and managed service provider system, resource management services, and consulting services. Through its proprietary solutions and methodologies, including mSolve, Medicus has built a reputation for its unique and highly personalized approach to physician staffing. Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the largest and fastest-growing companies in the healthcare staffing industry. To learn more, go to www.medicushcs.com.

About the Medicus Transition Program:

The Medicus Transition Program is a project-based staffing solution that simplifies interim provider staffing for hospitals, physician groups, and other medical facilities. Specializing in long-term coverage for specialties with multiple FTE gaps, the Transition Program promotes shared accountability in sourcing, scheduling, and cost control, providing healthcare leaders with the flexibility to fill their staffing gaps quickly and efficiently.

SOURCE Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC