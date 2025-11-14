Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases Report Exploring the Gastroenterologist Shortage

WINDHAM, N.H., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2037, the United States is projected to see a shortfall of nearly 1,400 gastroenterologists. To better understand the causes behind the shortage, leading locum tenens staffing agency, Medicus Healthcare Solutions, has released a comprehensive report titled Addressing the Gastroenterologist Shortage.

Medicus' report compiles the latest national data and proprietary insights to provide a comprehensive view of the gastroenterology workforce. The report also examines the trends and distribution challenges impacting patient access and outlines actionable strategies healthcare leaders can apply to expand and sustain GI care across diverse care settings.

Key findings within the report include:

More than two-thirds of U.S. counties have no practicing gastroenterologist.

It takes a median of 186 days to fill an open gastroenterologist position.

Counties without gastroenterologists are three times more likely to be nonmetropolitan.

In addition to workforce and access data, Medicus' report explores how interim staffing models, including locum tenens coverage, are helping healthcare organizations maintain service continuity and support long-term workforce planning.

Access the Complete Report:

For an in-depth look into the gastroenterologist shortage and strategies to ensure access to care, explore the complete report here.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions:

Medicus Healthcare Solutions has been connecting physicians and advanced practice providers to medical groups, practices, health systems, hospitals, and other facilities throughout the United States since 2004. Since then, Medicus has expanded its services to include the Medicus Transition Program, an all-in-one approach to interim staffing and workforce stabilization; MedicusOne, a hybrid of vendor management and managed service provider system, resource management services, and consulting services. Through its proprietary solutions and methodologies, including mSolve, Medicus has built a reputation for its unique and highly personalized approach to physician staffing. Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the largest and fastest-growing companies in the healthcare staffing industry. To learn more, go to www.medicushcs.com.

About the Medicus Transition Program:

The Medicus Transition Program is a project-based staffing solution that simplifies interim provider staffing for hospitals, physician groups, and other medical facilities. Specializing in long-term coverage for specialties with multiple FTE gaps, the Transition Program promotes shared accountability in sourcing, scheduling, and cost control, providing healthcare leaders with the flexibility to fill their staffing gaps quickly and efficiently.

