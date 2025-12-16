MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. Expands Voluntary Nationwide Recall of ReBoost Nasal Spray and to include ClearLife Allergy Nasal Spray Due to Microbial Contamination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. is voluntarily recalling all lots of ReBoost Nasal Spray to the consumer level. The product has been found to contain yeast/mold and microbial contamination with one species identified as Achromobacter, at levels above specifications. It is also recalling all lots of ClearLife Nasal Spray to the consumer level. The product has been found to contain microbial contamination that may be linked to Achromobacter at levels above specifications. This expansion has been initiated due to the company's further investigative efforts.

Risk Statement: There is a reasonable probability that adverse health consequences including life-threatening infections will occur with use of the product in the immuno-compromised population. To date, MediNatura has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

ReBoost Nasal Spray is used as a homeopathic nasal spray to temporarily relieve nasal congestion, sinus headache and pressure, postnasal drip, sneezing, runny nose, and nasal itching and is packaged in a 20mL bottle which is further packaged in a white and yellow carton. The NDC number is 62795-4005-9 and the UPC# is 787647 10186 3. The recalled ReBoost product includes all lots within expiration to ensure consumer safety [Product with Expiration date of 12/2022 to 12/2025].

ClearLife Allergy Nasal Spray is used as a homeopathic nasal spray to temporarily relieve minor allergy symptoms such as sinus pressure, runny or itchy nose, nasal congestion, allergic rhinitis, sneezing, itchy or watery eyes, allergy-related headache, and itchy throat and skin. The product is packaged in a 20mL bottle which is further packaged in a white and green carton. The NDC number is 62795-4006-9 and the UPC# is 787647 10188 7. The recalled ClearLife product includes all lot numbers within expiration to ensure the safety of consumers [Product with Expiration date of 12/2022 to 12/2025].

The products can be identified by their bottle labels and cartons.

ReBoost and ClearLife were distributed nationwide via retail and internet sales (medinatura.com).

All customers should immediately discontinue using the products under recall. Customers who purchased the product directly from MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. should contact MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. at [email protected] to arrange for a refund. Consumers who purchased the product at retailers should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact MediNatura New Mexico, Inc by phone (800-621-7644) or [email protected]; Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM MST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product. Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Company Contact:

MediNatura New Mexico, Inc.

[email protected]

Phone Number 1-800-621-7644

Media Contact:

Cliff Clive

5107351914

[email protected]

SOURCE MediNatura Inc