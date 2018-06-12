Medisafe Named a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor in Life Sciences

"Medisafe was created out of personal necessity and grew into a solution beloved by millions of people and a leading solution for life sciences companies," said Omri Shor, Medisafe CEO and Co-founder. "We are honored to be included in the Gartner Cool Vendor report. As pharma companies continue to adopt Medisafe as their preferred partner for medication management, we're looking forward to helping more partners understand patients better and reach them at the right time with the right interventions."

Medisafe is a private, HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant solution which enables pharma partners to understand patient behavior and provide personalized support and interventions to their patients. Life sciences and pharma companies then use these insights to engage their patients, in a personalized way, improving medication adherence and health outcomes.

Medisafe recently shared new reports showing its self-reported data are consistent with prescription refill claims and also proving the company improved medication adherence for hypertension and HIV patients. Medisafe partners include several of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and it is rapidly expanding to serve more partners across the healthcare spectrum.

About Medisafe:

Medisafe is the personalized medication management platform addressing all major causes of non-adherence, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe's nearly 4.5 million registered patient and caregiver users have recorded over one billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android devices and contributed 180,000 user reviews that average 4.5 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play app stores. More at Medisafe.com.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1 Gartner "Cool Vendors in Life Sciences" by Stephen Davies, Michael Shanler, Jeff Smith, 6/6/2018.

