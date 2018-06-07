Medisafe Shows Positive Impact on Adherence in HIV Patients Using Single-tablet Antiretroviral Therapy

To determine the increase in adherence, the study related non-identifiable data concerning those Medisafe users on a single oral HIV tablet regimen to non-identifiable prescription data; all data was de-identified to a HIPAA standard. For each of the 79 users matched to sufficient refill data, the investigators calculated a medication possession ratio ("MPR") pre-app (before the patient started using Medisafe) and on-app (once the patient started using Medisafe). Patients were then grouped into corresponding MPR deciles (0 - 0.1 being the least adherent, 0.9 - 1.0 being the most adherent). MPR is a standard metric used by the healthcare industry to track medication adherence, in which an MPR of 1.0 corresponds to a 100% refill rate.

Key findings:

90% of patients with pre-app MPR < 0.90 increased their MPR on-app

79% of patients with pre-app MPR < 0.80 increased by at least two deciles on-app

The proportion of patients with MPR ≥ 0.80 increased from 82.3% pre-app to 88.6% on-app, a 7.7% relative increase

Summary Table

Adherence (MPR) Pre-app On-app p-value % Change Mean 0.91 0.94 0.1152 3.3% Standard Deviation 0.19 0.11













Adherent [MPR ≥80%) 65 (82.28%) 70 (88.61%) 0.167 7.7% N=79

McGuiness, C., Michaeli, J., Millard, J., Wang, X., & Wade, R. (2018, June 8). Improvement in HIV medication adherence using a mobile technology application. Retrieved from https://www.xcdsystem.com/adherence/index.cfm. IQVIA study, 2018.

According to a 2013 study, patients who are non-adherent to their antiretroviral regimen have a fourfold higher risk of mortality than those who are adherent.

"We are extremely pleased that Medisafe dramatically improved adherence for cohorts of users who historically struggled, because following an HIV regimen correctly is critical to helping people with the disease live full and long lives," said Jon Michaeli EVP of Strategic Partnerships at Medisafe and co-author of the study. "It is a testament to Medisafe's approach -- personalizing the app experience to each patient uniquely -- that the app continues to show impressive results across many different therapeutic areas and disease states."

"Being undetectable -- with HIV viral load not measurable in the blood -- reduces the risk of HIV-related disease and infecting sexual partners, and increases the likelihood of being AIDS free." said Dr. Itzik Levy, Director of the HIV/AIDS Center at Sheba Medical Center in Israel, one of the country's leading hospitals. "Adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) is the main factor in keeping viral load undetectable. Non-adherence may contribute to the development of drug resistant mutations and thus compromise present and future response to ART. Being fully adherent to ART is the most important factor contributing to reduced mortality and morbidity for HIV patients."

Medisafe released similar results for hypertension -- showing major improvements amongst previously non-adherent patients -- from the same study in May at the HLTH conference. Medisafe will continue releasing results of this novel study throughout the rest of this year.

Jon Michaeli will be available at the Conference on HIV Treatment and Prevention Adherence to discuss study results. To schedule a meeting, please click here.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the personalized medication management platform addressing all major causes of non-adherence, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe's cloud-based mobile platform personalizes content, resources and interventions — such as educational videos, coupons and motivational messages — based on each user's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals through caregiver tools and reports, and helps the healthcare professionals improve health outcomes and sustain quality care initiatives. Medisafe's four million registered patient and caregiver users who have recorded over one billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 180,000 user reviews that average 4.5 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play app stores.

Contact:

Marian Hughes

Tier One Partners

708-421-0083

pr@medisafe.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medisafe-shows-positive-impact-on-adherence-in-hiv-patients-using-single-tablet-antiretroviral-therapy-300661627.html

SOURCE Medisafe

Related Links

http://www.medisafe.com

