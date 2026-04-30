Medisolv Acquires Health Elements AI to Reinvent How Healthcare Organizations Capture and Use Quality Data

AI-driven data abstraction will substantially reduce manual workload, improve access to clinical data, and expand Medisolv's impact into registries and proactive quality improvement initiatives

COLUMBIA, Md., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medisolv, Inc., a national leader in healthcare quality data management, today announced the acquisition of Health Elements AI, whose technology helps capture and structure clinical data from medical records for quality reporting and clinical registries. The acquisition helps reduce the administrative burden of manual chart review, improves access to additional clinical data, and broadens Medisolv's quality reporting and analytics capabilities.

As quality programs continue to expand across regulatory bodies, professional associations, and value-based care payment models, healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to work with data that is often fragmented, incomplete, ungoverned, and difficult to use. Much of the information needed for reporting and performance improvement still requires time-intensive manual review, creating an administrative burden and slowing action.

For Medisolv, this is a natural next step. The company has long helped healthcare organizations report, validate, and act on quality data. Today, Medisolv works with more than 1,800 healthcare organizations nationwide, supporting over 500 quality and safety measures and managing more than 140 million patient records across its customer base.

The addition of Health Elements AI directly impacts the front lines of quality data creation, enhancing the work of more than 4,000 chart abstracters supported by Medisolv who collectively reviewed nearly 3 million cases last year. At a time when healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to do more with less, this reduces the reliance on time-intensive manual chart review while improving how clinical data is captured. This enables organizations to move faster, scale more efficiently, and act on more complete and reliable data.

With that scale and depth, Health Elements AI expands further upstream into how data is captured and prepared, strengthening Medisolv's ability to deliver complete, reliable data for reporting, submission, analytics, and performance improvement.

The acquisition also expands Medisolv's reach beyond traditional CMS and accreditation programs into clinical registries and specialty-driven quality initiatives, including programs from organizations such as the American College of Cardiology, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, and the American Heart Association.

"Most quality challenges today are really data challenges," said David Lucey, Jr., CEO of Medisolv. "With Health Elements AI, we are helping healthcare organizations reduce the burden of manual chart review, make more of their clinical data usable, and build greater confidence in the information they rely on for reporting and improvement."

"Health Elements AI was founded to make clinical data more accessible and usable for the teams responsible for quality and performance," said Jeff LeBrun, CEO of Health Elements. "Together with Medisolv, we can help more organizations improve how they capture, use, and act on their data, enabling the team to more proactively improve quality."

This announcement follows Medisolv's recent acquisition of Lilac Software and reflects a broader strategy to modernize how healthcare organizations capture, use, and exchange clinical data across quality workflows, connecting health systems, payers, and professional associations who share a common goal – improving patient outcomes, access, and affordability.

About Health Elements AI

Health Elements AI specializes in AI-first software that automates the healthcare data abstraction process for clinical registry and quality reporting. With a demonstrated 96 percent accuracy rate, the Health Elements platform utilizes AI with monitoring from human experts to outperform abstraction performed manually or by older types of AI. Health Elements supports end-to-end workflow support, from integration to submission, for healthcare's most commonly used registries, including those overseen by the American College of Cardiology, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, and the American Heart Association. To learn more, please visit healthelements.ai.

About Medisolv, Inc.

Medisolv is a healthcare technology company with more than 25 years of experience helping healthcare organizations measure, report, and improve quality performance. Medisolv supports a broad range of programs across CMS, clinical registries, and value-based care initiatives. Today, Medisolv works with more than 1,800 healthcare organizations, supporting over 500 quality and safety measures and managing more than 140 million patient records across its customer base. Its capabilities span data abstraction, digital measures, registry reporting, performance analytics, and advisory services—helping organizations reduce reporting burden, close data gaps earlier, and improve performance. With the addition of Lilac in 2026, Medisolv has expanded into Medicare Advantage and payer quality programs. Learn more at medisolv.com.

SOURCE Medisolv