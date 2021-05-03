MediSpend Announces New Partner Program to Accelerate Client Success

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend, a global technology company providing best-in-class compliance solutions for the life sciences industry, announces the launch of the MediSpend Partner Program, which provides clients with a comprehensive ecosystem tailored for global compliance.

"Establishing partnerships is critical for global compliance success," said Denise McKeehan, MediSpend's senior director of strategic partnerships and alliances. "MediSpend's Partner Program recognizes strategic organizations that have demonstrated excellence in delivering solutions and services to mutual clients."

MediSpend partners complement MediSpend solutions through innovative technology, data, integrations, advisory and/or implementation services. With the Partner Program, MediSpend enhances client value and success through integrated best-in-class solutions and services, which enable life sciences companies to compliantly manage high-risk business functions.

"MediSpend is always striving to offer our clients richer solutions to meet their needs," said Craig Hauben, CEO of MediSpend. "Through the Partner Program, we can bring more capabilities to bear for our clients in an integrated, seamless way."

To learn more about the MediSpend Partner Program, visit www.medispend.com/partners

MediSpend is a global technology company providing best-in-class solutions that enable life science companies to compliantly manage high-risk business functions through top-rated software and client services. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies around the world. The MediSpend Global Compliance Suite represents the industry's first global SaaS solution purpose-built to manage the end-to-end process of HCP engagement through transparency reporting, which includes software that facilitates external grant requests. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania and the Netherlands. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com.

Media Contact

Seth Houston

[email protected]

215-779-2415

SOURCE MediSpend

Related Links

https://www.medispend.com/

