MediSpend Provides Glimpse into the Future

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend, a global technology company providing advanced, best-in-class compliance solutions for the life sciences industry, provides a glimpse into the future as rapid growth continues to fuel new product development and an expanded partner program further supported by new investor, Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE).

"It is an incredibly exhilarating time to be part of the MediSpend team right now," said Craig Hauben, CEO of MediSpend. "The support from SGE combined with our strong partner ecosystem and our innovative development to enhance our current Global Compliance Suite helps us to continue our mission to deliver cutting-edge technology and reliable client services that enable life sciences companies to compliantly manage high-risk business functions."

SGE's partnership with MediSpend promotes enhancements across the company as they expand their product offering. With this new partnership, MediSpend is accelerating their roadmap and innovation which will allow them to expand global coverage and add data services to their portfolio. For example, MediSpend will be announcing new data and KOL engagement solutions in the coming months that will enable life sciences companies to compliantly engage with all stakeholders, leveraging data embedded into a more robust end-to-end compliant engagement solution. This includes major enhancements to the already popular Engagement Manager solution.

"The demand for MediSpend solutions continues to rise. Our two flagship products, Transparency Solution and Engagement Manager, remain as top solutions within the industry, and the recent release of our new Grants Management Solution continues to be the alternative that the market has been waiting for," said Seth Houston, chief commercial officer of MediSpend. "We are now preparing for the launch of new compliance data and KOL management solutions that we will be announcing in a few months."

MediSpend partners continue to complement MediSpend solutions through innovative technology, professional and advisory services. By continually strengthening the Partner Program, MediSpend enhances client value and success through integrated and market-leading solutions and services. MediSpend's Partner Program recognizes strategic organizations that offer services that complement the MediSpend portfolio and have demonstrated excellence in ensuring mutual client success.

MediSpend is a global technology company providing best-in-class solutions that enable life science companies to compliantly manage high-risk business functions through top-rated software and client services. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies around the world. The MediSpend Global Compliance Suite represents the industry's first global SaaS solution purpose-built to manage the end-to-end process of HCP engagement through transparency reporting, which includes software that facilitates external grant requests. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania and the Netherlands. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com.

