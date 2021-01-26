MediSpend Reports Record-Breaking Year in 2020 Despite COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend, a global technology company providing best-in-class compliance solutions for the life sciences industry, reports 33% growth by welcoming 25 new clients and launching two new solutions.

"With 97 percent of our clients reporting as overall satisfied and 94 percent satisfied with our products, it is no surprise that we have welcomed 25 new clients ranging from pre-commercial companies seeking assistance with establishing their compliance program by leveraging MediSpend solutions to top-tier pharmaceutical and medical device firms," said vice president of client services, Suj Patel.

In addition to growing its client base in 2020, MediSpend has expanded its Global Compliance Suite to include two new SaaS-based solutions. Grants Manager and Study Manager were launched in late summer and are specifically designed to manage the entire workflow process of grant funding requests between healthcare professionals (HCPs), healthcare organizations (HCOs) and life sciences companies. The addition of these two new solutions continues MediSpend's focus of offering a unified, end-to-end solution specifically designed to enable life sciences companies to manage high-risk business functions to ensure compliance.

"The market feedback we've received from our launch of Grants Manager and Study Manager has been outstanding," said chief commercial officer, Seth Houston. "Our flagship products continue to be favored by the market. Transparency Solution has quickly become the market leading global transparency reporting solution available, and Engagement Manager continues to experience tremendous growth with life sciences companies to help them mitigate risk associated with cross-border HCP engagements."

MediSpend has been recognized for several achievements in 2020, including awards from CIO Review, which celebrated MediSpend's Global Compliance Suite as one of the top compliance solutions in the life sciences industry. Prime View highlighted MediSpend as one of the best places to work and Industry Era applauded MediSpend's chief executive officer, Craig Hauben, as a top CEO of the year.

"Despite COVID-19, we continue to expand our product suite and build out our partnerships to develop the best solutions in the market," said Hauben. "Our success and outstanding growth this year is attributed to our team-oriented and collaborative culture, best-in-class SaaS-based offerings and our exceptional client reputation."

MediSpend, a global technology company providing best-in-class solutions for the life sciences industry, is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies around the world. Developed by our innovative team, the MediSpend Global Compliance Suite represents the industry's first global SaaS solution purpose-built to manage the end-to-end process of HCP engagement through transparency reporting, which includes software that facilitates external grant requests. MediSpend solutions are designed to enable life sciences companies to manage high-risk business functions for compliance. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com.

