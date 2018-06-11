MediSpend's Chief Commercial Officer to Moderate Compliant Collaborations with HC Entities Panel at ExL Aggregate Spend and Sunshine Act Conference

The session, "Compliant Collaborations with HC Entities Across Global Transparency Landscapes," will explore what compliant collaboration means for individual organizations and the industry as a whole. Additionally, panelists will share best practices for promoting transparency and collaboration between their organizations and HCEs and explain the translation of global corporate policies to localized execution.

"Transparency is critical from a regulatory perspective but also to the bottom line," said Greco. "A streamlined process from beginning to end is paramount and requires buy-in from all of the parties involved. Collaborative culture within an organization is key to cost-saving, efficient reporting."

The 9th Annual ExL Aggregate Spend and Sunshine Act Conference brings together professionals from across the compliance landscape in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries to discuss ways to better prepare their organization's systems in a rapidly changing regulatory environment. The event will be held at the Sonesta, in Center City Philadelphia.

MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life sciences companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation, and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania.

