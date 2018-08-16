MediSpend's Senior Director Analytics to Moderate Data Analytics Discussion at 12th Annual Forum on Transparency and Aggregate Spend

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Darryl Williams, MediSpend's senior director analytics, will moderate a panel of leading pharmaceutical experts in a discussion of the varying degrees of analytics programs across the life sciences industry at the 12th Annual Forum on Transparency and Aggregate Spend at 2:50pm on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in Washington, DC.

The session, "Stepping-Up Your Data Analytics Program" will explore the framework of a data analytics program and the benefits it derives including utilizing analytics for risk management and compliance data monitoring processes. Additionally, panelists will share best practices for building internal programs, its impact on internal resources and the value analytics delivers in improved decision making.

"The value of embedded analytics in any organization is critical to improving decision making," said Williams. "There are varying degrees of analytics programs from company to company but there is one thing that we all agree on – actionable data drives better decisions."

The CBI 12th Annual Forum on Transparency and Aggregate Spend serves as the largest and most essential meeting place for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device professionals to stay up to date with the increasingly complex state and local regulations, as well as federal and emerging global regulations for HCP spend reporting. The event will be held at the Ritz Carlton, in Washington, DC.

MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life sciences companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation, and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania. To learn more about MediSpend, visit www.medispend.com.

