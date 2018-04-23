MediSpend's Tim Robinson, Esq. to Share Critical Insights on Global Disclosure Reporting at 15th Annual Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress

Robinson's discussion, "Considerations for Global Disclosure" will examine the developing disclosure regulatory guidelines around the globe. In addition, the session will include a deep dive into consent management and the management of global systems as well as data privacy concerns, a hot topic around the world. The panel will take place on Wednesday, April 25 at 12:10 PM EDT in the Washington Room.

"The desire for data transparency has become a mainstream issue that requires a precise understanding of the regulatory environment and the associated responsibilities and risks," said Robinson. "The value of strong data that effectively supports compliance requirements is business critical serving both reporting needs as well as fostering a strong culture of compliance within life sciences organizations."

Throughout the conference the MediSpend team will be conducting demonstrations of Engagement Manager. This new tool is a comprehensive, highly configurable cloud solution that provides enterprise-wide compliance management support designed to specifically reduce risks and streamline data processes involved with the healthcare provider (HCP) engagement process. Product demos will be held throughout the two day conference.

The 15th Annual Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress will bring together leading industry experts to share insights and tactics for overcoming potential compliance obstacles. The event will be held at the Ritz-Carlton, Washington. D.C.

About MediSpend

MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life science companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data, and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation, and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MMIS is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medispends-tim-robinson-esq-to-share-critical-insights-on-global-disclosure-reporting-at-15th-annual-pharmaceutical-compliance-congress-300634380.html

SOURCE MediSpend