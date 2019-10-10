MediSpend's VP of Compliance Solutions to Co-Present with MediSpend Sr Product Manager at 3rd Annual CBI Managing HCP Interactions Conference

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diana Borges, MediSpend vice president of compliance solutions, and Katie Jacyna, MediSpend senior product manager, will discuss overcoming the challenges around managing engagements with healthcare professionals (HCP) and healthcare organizations (HCO) at CBI's 3rd Annual Managing HCP Interactions Conference. The session, "Reduce Risk and Maximize Compliance Across the HCP/HCO Engagement Process" will examine balancing the risks associated with engaging HCPs and will take place at 9:30 a.m. on October 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA.

"Engagements with healthcare professionals and organizations continue to be a common practice for pharmaceutical and device companies, but they are also an administrative burden," said Borges.

"As organizations grow, balancing the evolving role of compliance can present difficulties," said Jacyna. "We will address potential solutions to these struggles during our speaking session at the conference."

CBI's 3rd Annual Managing HCP Interactions Conference will explore the importance of streamlining the communication, engagement and management between the life sciences industry and HCPs. The event will be held at the Philadelphia 201 Hotel in Philadelphia, PA.

About MediSpend

MediSpend is the global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life science companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com .

Media Contact:

Kathy Fallon

kfallon@medispend.com

215-952-3223

SOURCE MediSpend

Related Links

https://www.medispend.com/

