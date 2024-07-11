SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a global leader in dental 3D scanners and digital dentistry solutions, has appointed Han Ryu as its new CEO. Ryu brings with him over three decades of senior management experience in global medical device and healthcare companies, including prominent roles at Siemens Healthineers, Qorvo Biotechnologies, Accelerate Diagnostics, and Bain & Company. Since 2023, he has successfully led Medit North America, driving significant growth in the region through strategic oversight of sales and marketing initiatives.

Medit Appoints Han Ryu as CEO, Focusing on Customer-Centric Innovation

"I am truly honored to lead Medit as CEO. Medit's open innovation model and commitment to improving patient care align perfectly with my vision. We are poised to accelerate the digital dental revolution with a strong emphasis on customer-centric solutions," Ryu commented on his appointment.

The recent introduction of the i900 in the United States has marked a notable milestone in the market, showcasing its state-of-the-art technologies. Its user-friendly features, powered by the latest optical engine, have drawn significant attention for enabling seamless and precise scanning across diverse patient cases. This underscores Medit's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance diagnostic accuracy and improve the patient experience.

Under Ryu's leadership, Medit will focus on expanding its range of customer-focused digital dentistry innovations, strengthening relationships with strategic channel partners, ensuring that dental professionals receive unparalleled support and service, ultimately delivering the best customer experience in the industry.

About MEDIT

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, MEDIT is a global leader in 3D intraoral scanners and an integrated digital dentistry platform, distinguished by its patented state-of-the-art technology. For more information about MEDIT and its products, visit https://www.medit.com/.

