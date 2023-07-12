Medit Empowers Customers with Direct Purchase Options through Online Shopping Mall

News provided by

Medit

12 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Streamlined purchasing: Customers can now buy Medit goods and services directly through the online shopping mall.
  • Faster and easier: Medit Shop offers quick processing and delivery of scanner warranty extensions.

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (http://www.medit.com), a leading provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its online shopping mall (shop.medit.com), offering customers a convenient platform to purchase Medit goods and services.

Continue Reading
Medit Empowers Customers with Direct Purchase Options through Online Shopping Mall
Medit Empowers Customers with Direct Purchase Options through Online Shopping Mall

One of the key services available for purchase through the Medit Shop is the warranty for scanners. Previously, customers had to rely on local dealers to acquire scanner warranties, which often took up to several weeks to process. However, with the new online shopping mall, customers can now purchase scanner warranties with just a few clicks and orders will be processed in two days.

Upon providing a scanner's serial number, the shopping mall's automated system calculates and presents the customer with the available warranty extension options. Users have the flexibility to purchase additional warranty coverage for up to four years in a single transaction.

The online shopping platform currently offers a selection of items, and Medit plans to expand its product range with diverse offerings soon. Customers can expect an even wider array of products to enhance their digital dentistry experience.

"We are excited to introduce our new online shopping mall, providing our customers with a streamlined purchasing experience," said GB Ko, CEO of Medit. "By offering scanner warranties directly through our platform, we aim to simplify the process and significantly reduce waiting times."

For more information and to explore Medit's range of products and services, please visit shop.medit.com.

About Medit

MEDIT is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and an all-in-one digital dentistry platform, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops innovative software for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs. For detailed information about MEDIT products and software, please visit MEDIT official website(www.medit.com).

SOURCE Medit

Also from this source

El informe de investigación científica destaca al Medit i700 wireless, al Medit i700 y al Medit i600 como los mejores escáneres intraorales en odontología

Relatório Científico de Pesquisa Destaca Medit i700 sem fio, Medit i700 e Medit i600 como os Principais Escâneres Intraorais na Odontologia.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.