Medit Unveils Enhanced Medit Link Software for Superior Scanner Performance

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (www.medit.com), a leading provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solution, proudly announces significant updates to its Medit Link software. These enhancements mark a new era in digital dentistry, enhancing the synergy between dental clinics and laboratories.

Medit Link has evolved to offer a more intuitive interface for efficient management of dental scanning, case ordering, and the design and production of dental prostheses. The highlight of these updates is Medit Link v3.2.0, which includes the release of Medit Scan for Clinics v1.11.0 and Medit Scan for Labs v1.6.0, each equipped with features that set new industry standards.

The new Patient Menu in Medit Link v3.2.0 offers a streamlined method for managing cases by patient, enhancing organizational efficiency. Additionally, the Patient Filtering feature allows for a more targeted approach to case management, significantly improving workflow efficiency.

Medit Scan for Clinics v1.11.0 brings advancements in the scanning process, enabling a smoother, more accurate experience. It allows quick resumption from previously acquired scan data, reducing misalignments, especially in critical areas. High-resolution data processing for HD scan areas and the Smart Scan Review feature are designed to improve accuracy and reduce the need for repeat scans.

Similarly, Medit Scan for Labs v1.6.0 introduces features such as intelligent additional scanning and the new Half Arch Alignment feature, further enhancing lab efficiency and precision.

GB Ko, CEO of Medit, comments on the release: "These updates to Medit Link and Medit Scan software are more than just improvements; they are a testament to our commitment to innovate and lead in digital dentistry. Our focus has always been on providing solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of dental professionals and patients."

Michael Lee, CTO at Medit, emphasized the impact of these updates, stating, "With the latest enhancements in our Medit Link and Medit Scan software, we have taken a significant leap forward in optimizing the performance of intraoral scanners. Our technology is designed to ensure that these scanners not only deliver precision and speed but also offer an intuitive user experience."

Upgrade to the newest in digital dentistry: Download the latest Medit Link software at www.meditlink.com.

Medit's dedication to innovation and excellence in digital dentistry continues to drive the industry forward. For more information, please visit www.medit.com.

