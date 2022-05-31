Mediterranean-Inspired Dinner Parties Made Easy

It can be easy to get caught up in hosting duties, but few hosts want to spend all their time in the kitchen when they could be enjoying a great meal. Gail Simmons, food expert and TV personality, has tips and tricks you can bookmark to help turn your dinner party from good to great.

Reach for Trusted, High-Quality Shortcuts: When entertaining, always use the best ingredients you can find that don't require a lot of fuss, but still feel special. Made with premium cuts of hand-filleted, wild caught yellowfin and albacore tuna, a time-saving ingredient like Genova Premium Tuna is high in protein, a great source of omega-3s and has a uniquely rich and savory flavor that offers a taste of the Mediterranean in every bite.

Host a Themed Party: To host a fun and fresh Mediterranean-themed party this summer, decorate your table with blue and white patterned plates, delicate olive oil and vinegar bottles, cutting boards and fresh ingredients such as lemons and greenery instead of traditional centerpieces. When paired with a flavorful seafood recipe, like this Tuna Romesco Salad Board, your guests will feel like they're enjoying the Mediterranean all summer long.

For more dinner party inspiration, visit GenovaSeafood.com.

Tuna Romesco Salad Board

Recipe courtesy of Gail Simmons on behalf of Genova Tuna

Servings: 4-6

Romesco:

3 large Roma tomatoes

1 roasted red pepper, skin removed and seeded (or from jar), coarsely chopped

1/3 cup roasted salted almonds

1 garlic clove, chopped

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1/4 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Tuna Board:

2 cans Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 bunch scallions

kosher salt, divided

freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 zucchini, sliced 1/2-inch thick on bias

1 red bell pepper, sliced lengthwise into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup roasted salted almonds

1/2 cup marinated artichokes, drained, patted dry and halved

1 bunch radishes, halved

1/2 cup green olives

1/2 cup black olives

4 ounces manchego cheese, sliced into triangles

2 tablespoons flat leaf parsley, chopped

To make romesco: Preheat broiler. Cover sheet pan with parchment paper or foil. Place tomatoes on sheet pan and broil until well charred on both sides, 2-4 minutes per side. Transfer tomatoes to bowl; cool slightly then remove skin, core, seed and coarsely chop.

In blender, combine tomatoes; roasted red pepper; almonds; garlic; vinegar; paprika; red pepper flakes, if using; salt; and pepper until chunky paste forms. With blender on high speed, slowly drizzle in oil, scraping down sides of blender as needed until mixture creates rustic texture. Transfer romesco to bowl and taste for seasoning. Let romesco sit covered at room temperature 1 hour.

To prepare board: In bowl, drain tuna; set aside. Set grill on medium-high heat and brush grates with 1 teaspoon olive oil. Grill scallions until charred and tender, about 4 minutes per side. Remove to large plate and season with salt and pepper. Toss zucchini and red pepper in olive oil then season with salt and pepper. Grill until charred and tender, about 3 minutes per side. Remove to same plate to cool slightly.

To assemble: With large spoon, scoop generous amount of romesco into center of board. Using back of spoon, spread romesco into circle with well in center. Gently pile tuna into well. Arrange zucchini, pepper, roasted almonds, artichokes, radishes, olives and cheese around romesco and tuna. Sprinkle tuna with chopped parsley before serving.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate