Medium Giant Doubles Down on Four Tastemakers

Medium Giant , a Dallas-based full-service advertising agency, doubled down on four long-time employees and recently announced their promotions and leadership appointments to future-proof the agency.

"These moves reflect our continuing growth and a client-first approach," said Medium Giant's president, John Kiker. "After several years with us, each has demonstrated a spirit of professional and personal development that positions all of us at Medium Giant for great success."

Natalie Yancy becomes chief revenue officer. Based in Dallas, Yancy is deeply involved in the North Texas community and leads the agency's revenue, sales and key account relationships. She moves into this role from senior director. Natalie is scary smart, wickedly funny and brings fresh thinking to everything she does – from eating vanilla yogurt to challenging the status quo wherever she finds it.

Shawn Kruggel, who has been with Medium Giant and its predecessor agency in Tulsa since 2016 and cut his chops in the Chicago agency world, has been named vp, executive creative director. He was formerly the director of creative/brand strategy. A humble, fearless, but frequently loud leader, Shawn can be found thinking up ideas, or presenting category-challenging concepts in a shockingly charming manner that impresses even himself.

Rachel Mosley is now vice president of client leadership. She moved from group account director and now leads the company's client solutions and implementation across several industries and sectors. Naturally ginger-haired and lightly moonburned, she brings the heat to everything in her path despite being one cool character.

Paula Serafino, the agency's vice president and director of integrated media, will join the executive committee. Based in Boston, she likes to remind her Texas colleagues of two things: our version of chowder isn't really a version at all, and traffic in Dallas isn't worth complaining about until you've driven in Boston…which is an hour away from Boston.

Medium Giant's entire team welcomes these tastemakers into their new roles.

About Medium Giant

Medium Giant, with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, Okla., is a full-service advertising, marketing, and media agency with a leading roster of world-class brands and companies. It is dedicated to designing, creating and delivering stories that drive customers to act. It is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corp. For additional information, visit mediumgiant.co.

