Medium Giant Launches New Podcast, Giant Stories, Featuring Innovative Leaders in Storytelling

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medium Giant, a full-service advertising agency based in Dallas and Tulsa, has released a new podcast, Giant Stories, which engages people and brands with meaningful stories to share.

Each podcast episode will feature a conversation with an influential, relevant storyteller who has used the power of story to transform their brands, their companies, and their careers.

The first four episodes feature podcast guests, including:

Kim Elenez : President and CEO, Make-A-Wish North Texas

: President and CEO, Make-A-Wish North Texas Justin Adu : digital and content strategy executive and host of "A Dose of Black Joy & Caffeine" podcast

: digital and content strategy executive and host of "A Dose of Black Joy & Caffeine" podcast Katrice Hardy : Executive Editor, The Dallas Morning News

: Executive Editor, Joan Cetera : Vice President of Enterprise Communications, Global Government and Corporate Affairs, Caterpillar, Inc.

"We view each conversation with our guests as a chance to share experiences and perspectives on stories they've helped create," says Medium Giant president John Kiker, who also serves as the host of the podcast. "We believe storytelling is a beacon in the static white noise — and while the tools we have at our disposal to create and share stories have never been more varied, the fundamentals of great storytelling remain as transcendent as ever."

Listeners can expect engaging conversations about the elements that make for attention-grabbing, relevant brand stories; powerful ways to break through the noise; the impact of a diverse, people-first approach and how it can bring underrepresented stories to life; why authenticity is fundamental for a brand's staying power; and so much more.

"Despite the headwinds our industry faces, clients and brands will always covet companies that remain steadfast — with a steady eye on culture, an understanding of the business dynamics at hand, and a commitment to the fundamentals of what makes a great story," adds Kiker.

Giant Stories is now available for streaming at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, and YouTube. For more information, visit mediumgiant.co/giant-stories/

About Medium Giant

Medium Giant, with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, Okla., is a full-service advertising agency with a leading roster of world-class brands and companies. It is dedicated to designing, creating, and delivering stories that drive customers to act and includes a team of more than 100 creative storytellers applying this sensibility to clients' business acumen. Medium Giant is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corporation. For additional information, visit mediumgiant.co.

