Medium Giant Notches Key American Marketing Association Award

2024 Dallas/Fort Worth Campaign of the Year

First Unanimous Victory in Category for Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

DALLAS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medium Giant , a Dallas-based full-service advertising agency, is thrilled to announce a prestigious win for its work on one of the country's premier college football bowl games, The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The award for Campaign of the Year was presented in early June at this year's American Marketing Association Dallas/Fort Worth chapter's Marketer of the Year Awards Gala 2024.

The awards ceremony, held in Dallas, honors North Texas agencies, companies and nonprofits in the fastest-growing region in the United States. Entries are judged on their ability to inspire consumers, drive growth and push clients to superior results.

In the rapidly changing college football landscape, Medium Giant is charged with keeping the Goodyear Cotton Bowl brand relevant, dynamic and future-forward. In the second year of its partnership, the agency set an ambitious goal of far surpassing the previous year's numbers, metrics and positive sentiment. And it delivered – big time.

2023 results over 2022 numbers:

More than 8.9 million impressions, up 115% over the previous year

245,783 engagements – a 145% increase

1.7 million social video views – a 304% improvement

Stratospheric Facebook engagement with an 1128% increase

TikTok engagement up 780%

But wait! There's more: The Classic was the most-watched primetime New Year's Six game since 2016, with a record-breaking 10.7 million viewers. And it was the most streamed college football game ever on ESPN+.

"Words like strategy and teamwork are often overused in our industry," said Medium Giant's president, John Kiker. "But for this fantastic award, they're proven out. We did it all and then some – a holistic approach to creating a fully integrated and memorable journey for fans inside and outside the stadium. I am exceptionally proud of our team and the agency. This is a big and affirming win for us."

According to Highland Market Research, LLC, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl is one of the biggest recurring annual economic impact drivers in North Texas, contributing nearly $100 million annually to the local economy through direct and indirect means.

"Medium Giant continues to raise the bar and help the Cotton Bowl Classic reach new levels," said Michael Konradi, Cotton Bowl Classic's chief marketing officer. "All we have to do is give the Medium Giant team our goals and objectives and let them loose to collaborate, create and execute. The work and the data derived from the work speaks for itself. This award is so well deserved."

Resources

Highlight Reel

Events Photos

About Medium Giant

Medium Giant, with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, Okla., is a full-service advertising agency with a leading roster of world-class brands and companies. It is dedicated to designing, creating and delivering stories that drive customers to act. It is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corp. For additional information, visit mediumgiant.co.

SOURCE Medium Giant