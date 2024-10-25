The report points to a dramatic shift in consumer behavior towards leisure travel and suggests ways to engage the changing leisure traveler

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medium Giant, an integrated creative marketing agency based in Dallas and Tulsa, has released its 2025 Giant Trends Report for travel and tourism. The report reveals a dramatic shift in consumer behavior towards leisure travel that includes new priorities and a changing decision-making process. As stated in the report, this behavior has the potential to forever change destination marketing and force destination storytellers to rethink the way they attract, engage and convert consumers.

Medium Giant Releases the 2025 Giant Trends Report, Detailing Tourism Trends Through the Lens of Storytelling

Designed as a resource to navigate these shifts, the 2025 Giant Trends Report builds actionable messaging out of dozens of disparate travel trends and offers recommendations for crafting a unified brand story for leisure travelers with such diverse needs, wants, and goals.

Included in the report are:

Four trend trajectories that unite 30-plus disparate travel trends

Four giant trends to guide brand storytellers

Four storytelling opportunities to engage audiences

"The 2025 Giant Trends Report can help Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) build the types of brand stories they need to thrive in the new travel reality and convert this 'new' leisure traveler," says John Kiker, president of Medium Giant. "We know because we're storytellers ourselves."

Ultimately, Giant Trends lays the foundation for developing cohesive, compelling brand narratives designed to engage the changing leisure traveler.

The 2025 Giant Trends Report for travel and tourism is available for download at this link: https://mediumgiant.co/2025-giant-trends-in-travel/

About Medium Giant

Medium Giant, with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, Okla., an integrated creative marketing agency with a leading roster of world-class brands and companies. It is dedicated to designing, creating, and delivering stories that drive customers to act and includes a team of more than 100 creative storytellers applying this sensibility to clients' business acumen. Medium Giant is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corporation. For additional information, visit mediumgiant.co.

