Medium Giant Wins Six Davey Awards in 2024, Honoring Work in Branded Content, Integrated Campaigns, and More

The Davey Awards honors the best work from boutique creative agencies, in-house brand teams, small production companies, and independent creators

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medium Giant, a full-service advertising agency based in Dallas and Tulsa, is thrilled to announce the win of six Davey Awards for 2024.

Winners of the 20th Annual Davey Awards were announced on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The Davey Awards honors the best work from boutique creative agencies, in-house brand teams, small production companies, and independent creators across Websites, Design & Print, Video, Advertising & Marketing, Mobile Apps & Sites, Social Media, Branded Entertainment, Emerging Tech and Podcasts.

Medium Giant's six wins include:

88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic : Integrated Campaign - Arts & Entertainment (Gold)

: Integrated Campaign - Arts & Entertainment (Gold) Moody Center Booking Deck : Promotional - Specialty Item (Gold)

: Promotional - Specialty Item (Gold) Part Time Beverage Co. - Luxury Leisure : Branded Digital Content - Food and Beverage (Gold)

: Branded Digital Content - Food and Beverage (Gold) Ascend Dallas : Corporate Identity - Brand Identity (Silver)

: Corporate Identity - Brand Identity (Silver) Forefront Medical Aesthetics : Integrated Campaign - Healthcare & Pharma (Silver)

: Integrated Campaign - Healthcare & Pharma (Silver) Hampton Restaurant Week 2024: Integrated Campaign - Travel & Tourism (Silver)

"We are honored to continue the impact of our work through recognition by the Davey Awards. Winning these awards celebrates our work as among the best in the business — and shows clients that we go above and beyond to deliver," says John Kiker, president of Medium Giant.

The Davey Awards is reviewed by the AIVA, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed brand and media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms, including Spotify, Majestyk, Big Spaceship, Nissan, Tinder, Condé Nast, Disney, Microsoft, GE Digital, JP Morgan, PGA Tour, Wired, and many others. Visit aiva.org for more information.

"This year, celebrating two decades of extraordinary talent from small shops was truly special," said AIVA Managing Director Lauren Angeloni. "The work showcased in our gallery speaks volumes about the dedication and creativity of our entrants, especially in this milestone year. I was thrilled to see so many new names joining our community, reaffirming that the recognition of smaller agencies and creators remains more important than ever. Congratulations to all of our honorees, and a heartfelt thank you to our jurors for their unwavering enthusiasm and commitment to this process."

For more information on the six campaigns, click here .

To see all the winners, visit daveyawards.com and the Davey Awards Winners Gallery

About Medium Giant

Medium Giant, with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, Okla., is an integrated creative marketing agency with a leading roster of world-class brands and companies. It is dedicated to designing, creating, and delivering stories that drive customers to act and includes a team of more than 100 creative storytellers applying this sensibility to clients' business acumen. Medium Giant is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corporation. For additional information, visit mediumgiant.co .

SOURCE Medium Giant