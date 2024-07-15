Medius Appoints Fahmi Megdiche as Chief Information Security Officer

PARIS, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and Spend Management solutions, has announced the appointment of Fahmi Megdiche to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Megdiche joins Medius, as the company expands its geographical frontiers throughout Europe, with the acquisition of employee spend management solution, Expensya. Based in France, Megdiche will spearhead Medius' cybersecurity strategy, focusing on fortifying key areas such as product development, IT, and security operations.

As Medius strives to eliminate fraud and inefficiencies through autonomous, AI-driven AP and spend management, Megdiche's expertise in developing security products will bring valuable insights to the Medius AP automation suite. Throughout his career, he has been a leading advocate for cybersecurity at various companies, including Telnet, AUSY, and most recently WYND. At WYND, one of France's fastest-growing SaaS companies, Megdiche held the roles of CISO and DPO (Data Protection Officer), where he was responsible for developing the company's security and privacy program from the ground up.

With 17 years of experience in building security products and offering security consultancy services, Megdiche brings a wealth of expertise to Medius. As organizations encounter new security challenges, his background in software development and security strategy will deliver enhanced value for Medius customers.

Ahmed Fessi, CTIO, Medius, comments: "Fahmi will provide strategic insights, and product specific security knowledge which will allow us to strengthen our internal defenses and improve our offerings to customers. We're excited to welcome Fahmi's expertise as a significant security leader to Medius as we work against an external environment where criminals are getting increasingly innovative with how they target companies."



Fahmi Megdiche, CISO, Medius, comments: "Businesses are facing multiple challenges, from the rise of AI, to increasing fraud, and data protection issues, new technologies are creating new challenges for organizations globally. To prepare for these challenges, carefully considered strategies are needed. Helping Medius to enhance their security and privacy plans, alongside examining our offerings to customers will be core parts of my role. I look forward to working on the Medius product suite, which is already an essential solution for financial leaders looking for secure and innovative AP and spend management solutions."

Contact

For more information, please contact: Francesca Cahill (EMEA) at Fight or Flight, [email protected] / [email protected] +44 330 133 0985

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-appoints-fahmi-megdiche-as-chief-information-security-officer,c4014990