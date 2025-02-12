Medius appoints Mary Flynn Barton as Chief Revenue Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, announces the promotion of Mary Flynn Barton to Chief Revenue Officer.

Mary Flynn Barton is an award-winning and top revenue-generating technology sales leader and spend management expert. Mary joined the company in July 2022 to build the North America sales team. Under Mary's leadership, bookings and ACV increased per head by 146% and 163%, respectively.

Mary's global appointment to CRO highlights Medius' investments in global operations. In 2023, Medius acquired French-based Expensya to grow its product suite to include expense management and to expand its go-to-market capabilities into France.

Mary Flynn Barton, Chief Revenue Officer, comments: "Our sales strategy is uniquely differentiated by our deep commitment to understanding our customers' business goals and mapping how our solution delivers differentiated value. I'm excited to be working as one, global sales organization to help empower finance teams to optimize and transform spend, create more value, reduce risk, and shape their financial future."

Jim Lucier, CEO of Medius, comments: "As we continue to enable finance teams of the future around the globe, the role of Chief Revenue Officer will enable us to scale globally more effectively. Mary deeply understands the challenges facing CFOs and will help our customers see how our AI-based solutions can drive meaningful value. Her passion for customers achieving outcomes that exceed expectations is one of her many great leadership qualities. Promoting from within recognizes the outstanding contributions from Mary and opens opportunities for others within the team."

Prior to joining Medius, Mary spent a decade at Coupa in various leadership positions throughout the company. Following her time at Coupa, she joined iDonate, where she was the CRO responsible for all sales, marketing, and customer success functions.

