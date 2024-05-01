Medius Appoints Rosalie Hawley as Senior Vice President of Global People Operations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of autonomous AP and wider Spend Management solutions, announces the appointment of Rosalie Hawley as Senior Vice President of Global People Operations. In her role, Rosalie will be responsible for the company's strategic planning, policy development, and deployment of people and culture initiatives.

Based in New Jersey, Rosalie holds an MBA in Human Resources Management from St Peter's University, where she graduated with honors. Hawley is also an Executive Coach through New York University's ICF-accredited program and has served as a trusted leadership advisor and business partner in her past roles. Hawley has extensive experience in organizational development, leadership development, and talent management at high-growth global organizations across five continents and has focused much of her work on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Hawley brings over a decade of experience leading human resources operations at rapidly scaling software, enterprise, and broadcast media companies, including WiredScore, Daily Harvest, and 1E. Her addition to the senior leadership leading Global People Operations at Medius underscores the organization's focus on cultivating a people-first culture where employees are empowered to excel personally and professionally. As the Senior Vice President of Global People Operations, Hawley will spearhead the formulation and execution of the company's people and talent management strategy, overseeing the spectrum of people operations throughout the global organization.

Branden Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer, Medius, comments: "The addition of Rosalie to our team represents the importance Medius places on investing in our people and employees. Rosalie's strong track record in leading people operations teams across industries aligns with our mission to provide Medius employees with the best possible experience and continue to build the team and organization that makes Medius an employer of choice."

Rosalie Hawley, Senior Vice President of Global People Operations, Medius, comments: "This is an exciting time in Medius' evolution, and I'm eager to contribute to its success. Recognizing that a sound People and culture strategy is a cornerstone of any organization, I aim to strengthen Medius' existing people-centric culture with a pragmatic approach to nurturing our workforce towards their highest potential. I look forward to working with the team to continue to attract, develop, and retain a high-performing workforce while simultaneously unifying the global organization."

