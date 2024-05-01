Open ECX announces partnership with Medius to offer enhanced AP automation capabilities

MANCHESTER, England, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recent launch into the channel market, leading e-trading solutions and Accounts Payable (AP) automation software provider, Open ECX, has announced a new partnership with Medius to provide their enhanced suite of advanced AP automation solutions. Open ECX's statement reconciliation functionality together with Medius's AP automation and fraud detection offerings offer organisations the ability to automate time consuming, error prone manual processes.

The collaboration will see Open ECX's statement reconciliation functionality providing a true end to end automation for businesses looking to enhance their Accounts Payable (AP) automation and compliance levels.

Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development & Strategic Initiatives at Medius, commented: "The partnership with Open ECX fills a void in our product offering with a statement matching and reconciliation solution that integrates with Medius's AP automation platform. The expertise that the Open ECX team has in industries like construction means that customers get even more operational efficiencies in their financial operations."

Open ECX is a leading provider of integrated business solutions, including e-trading, statement reconciliation and AP automation, and a pioneer in the P2P space. Its suite of products are designed to enhance operational efficiency and streamline AP processes through seamless integration, automation and innovative technologies, and are compatible with most finance systems used across a multitude of industries and use cases.

Charles Robinson, CCO, Open ECX commented: "At a time when businesses are demanding much more from their finance automation solutions, we're delighted to be partnering with Medius. Our evolving suite of products have been designed to help finance leaders automate all transactions, while integrating seamlessly into their existing systems and processes. When combined with the power of Medius' solutions, the partnership will add huge value to customers who are looking to take advantage of holistic, automated AP systems."

For press information, interviews and images please contact the Open ECX press office:

Sara Donnelly: [email protected] T: 07495 090385

Clare Wall: [email protected] T: 07974 161127

For more information visit: www.openecx.com

For more information from Medius, please contact:

Francesca Cahill (EMEA) at Fight or Flight, [email protected] / [email protected] +44 330 133 0985

For more information visit: www.medius.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/open-ecx-announces-partnership-with-medius-to-offer-enhanced-ap-automation-capabilities,c3971365