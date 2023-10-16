Medius launches AP Audit Cash Recovery through partnership with Caatalyst

News provided by

Medius

16 Oct, 2023, 04:24 ET

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider Spend Management solutions, today announces its partnership with global recovery audit service provider, Caatalyst, signaling its first step into AP Audit Profit Recovery. 

The rate of insolvency has increased for many businesses, leaving them operating on very low margins and low profitability. The recent partnership between Caatalyst and Medius serves to address this growing, acute issue through their combined cash recovery audit and purchase to payment AP automation and fraud detection services.

Caatalyst's profit recovery audit generates a significant financial boost to clients' bottom line, primarily through identifying historic supplier and tax overpayments. Caatalyst's audit findings help business leaders focus on identifying vulnerabilities within their payments systems to reduce future profit leakage. To date, Caatalyst have audited over £300 billion of AP spend working with more than 70 clients around the globe. 

The average recovery rate is 0.15% of audited spend, leading to multi-million pound recovery totals for larger organisations.

Medius supplements this cash recovery audit through focusing on future prevention of profit leakage, once Caatalyst has recovered former revenue losses. Through AI and ML, Medius's AP profit recovery works to improve the AP process by identifying key areas of risk compliance - including fraud detection and duplicate invoices -  and installing safeguarding technologies against future, repeated incidents. 

Charlie Watson, Chief Executive at Caatalyst, comments: "This partnership between Caatalyst and Medius is especially important in today's business climate. There's nothing like a significant recovery item to crystallize issues in the P2P process. Our partnership is symbiotic - we help clients look into their historic transactions to recover lost profits and Medius's AP profit recovery helps businesses look forward to understand how to maintain a healthy cash flow in the future. This is a great opportunity to work together to ensure customers achieve a best-in-breed finance platform."

Doug Embleton, UK Partner & Alliances Director at Medius, comments: "Medius recognises the added value we can bring to Caatalyst's cash recovery audit and our customers. Our extensive case study evidence reveals that 0.15% of Purchase/AP Spend can be recovered as real cash back into the business. 

Simply put, businesses don't know what they don't know - and it's our job to help them detect and identify areas of risk so that they can improve their processes and increase their cash flow. We look forward to our partnership with Caatalyst in creating an industry standard benchmark to help our clients identify unnecessary revenue leakage and risk compliance within their current systems."

For more information, please contact:
Francesca Cahill (EMEA) at Fight or Flight , 
[email protected] 
+7885567634 /[email protected] +44 330 133 0985

SOURCE Medius

Also from this source

Medius launches AP Audit Cash Recovery through partnership with Caatalyst

Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider Spend Management solutions, today announces its partnership with global recovery audit service...

Medius appoints Karim Jouini to Chief Product & Technology Officer and Ahmed Fessi to Chief Transformation & Information Officer

Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and Spend Management solutions, has today announced the appointment of Karim Jouini to Chief Product &...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.