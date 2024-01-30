Medius partners with Antaras to offer a new integration for InforLN Cloudsuite

News provided by

Medius

30 Jan, 2024, 04:27 ET

Leading cloud-based spend management provider and Infor Gold Channel Partner combine forces to digitize and automate finance operations for InforLN customers

AALST, Belgium, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Antaras, an Infor Gold Channel Partner responsible for the implementation and support services for InforLN Cloudsuite.                

Under the terms of the agreement, Antaras has developed a pre-packaged connector between Medius AP Automation and InforLN Cloudsuite. Medius will sell, implement and support the Medius solution. Antaras will sell, implement, and support the InforLN connector.

Antaras's pedigree as an Infor Gold Channel Partner with more than 40+ clients in the Benelux region, offices in the Netherlands and Belgium who support customers worldwide, will mean that Medius customers can simplify and automate their workflows through InforLN's ERP solution seamlessly - gaining an autonomous AP processing solution that makes touchless invoice processing a reality.

"Antaras makes it easy for InforLN Cloudsuite customers to integrate their ERP solution with Medius AP so that they can improve their business operations, reduce risk and improve overall financial control." said Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development & Strategic Initiatives at Medius.

The partnership with Antaras adds to Medius's existing pre-packaged ERP connectors and provides additional integration options for customers following previous partnerships such as Circular Edge for JD Edwards product and Columbus A/S for Infor M3 product that have extended Medius's time-to-value capabilities with pre-packed ERP connectors.

Sebes Zevenhuizen, Director at Antaras, said: "Through this partnership InforLN Cloudsuite has become an integral connector for Medius, helping integrate complex financial systems and data. This partnership drives us closer to a truly seamless and touchless invoicing process, and we at Antaras are glad to be a part of that - offering businesses integrations that drive efficient growth and faster time-to-value. We see this partnership with Medius offering us a chance to grow faster in the International Infor world, which is a key ambition for us at Antaras."

Contact

For more information, please contact: Francesca Cahill (EMEA) at Fight or Flight, [email protected] / [email protected] +44 330 133 0985

Also from this source

Medius partners with Antaras to offer a new integration for InforLN Cloudsuite

Medius, a leading global provider of cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, today announced that it has entered ...

Medius and Launchpad Technologies form partnership to deliver iPaaS for Accounts Payable

Medius, a leading global provider of AP automation and wider Spend Management solutions, today announces that it has entered into a strategic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.