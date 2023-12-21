Medius signs agreements with UK channel partners to extend ERP integrations

News provided by

Medius

21 Dec, 2023, 11:16 ET

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of autonomous accounts payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, today announced that it has entered into a series of partnerships with several UK-based value-added resellers (VARs) and consultants for leading ERP solutions including those for Sage, IFS, Infor, OpenAccounts, Access, and eBIS.

Under the terms of the agreement, the partners who are all experts in ERP software, consultancy and managed services for Sage, IFS, Infor, OpenAccounts and eBIS ERP applications including The Access Group, Acuity Solutions, Anthesis, Escone Solutions, and Kamarin Computers, part of The HBP Group have developed pre-packaged connectors between Medius AP Automation and the ERP solutions they represent. Medius will sell, implement, and support the Medius solution. The UK-based partners will sell, implement, and support the connector for the ERP solution(s) they represent.

The UK market represents a large and growing market for Medius. These business partners make it easy for customers to integrate their ERP solution with Medius AP so that they can have accurate financial information. The partnerships add to Medius's existing pre-packaged ERP connectors like those from Columbus A/S and Circular Edge and provide additional integration options for customers who seek local expertise and support in the UK.        

  • The Access Group provides consultancy services in the UK, Ireland and Asia Pacific using its proprietary finance software.

  • Acuity Solutions is an authorized Sage business partner in the UK specializing in Sage Intacct, Sage X3 and Sage Intacct Starter Edition solutions.

  • Anthesis is an IFS Gold Service and IFS Gold Channel Partner, as well as an Infor Channel and Service partner based in the UK.

  • Escone Solutions, based in the UK, is a business applications support partner specializing in OpenAccounts and eBIS applications.

  • Kamarin Computers, part of The HBP Group, specializes in Sage, Pegasus & Exchequer software solutions.

Doug Embleton, UK Partnership & Alliances Director, said: "Cultivating these strategic partnerships marks an exciting milestone for Medius as we elevate the future of spend management. Our collaboration with leading solution providers like The Access Group, Anthesis, Escone Solutions, Kamarin Computers and Acuity Solutions underscores our commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in the industry. Together, we're unlocking new avenues to streamline processes, empower businesses, and further cement Medius's position as a trailblazer in leveraging automation and AI for unparalleled spend management solutions."

Contact

For more information, please contact: Francesca Cahill (EMEA) at Fight or Flight, [email protected] / [email protected]  +44 330 133 0985

SOURCE Medius

Also from this source

Medius signs agreements with UK channel partners to extend ERP integrations

Medius, a leading global provider of autonomous accounts payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, today announced that it has entered...

Medius Congratulates Esteemed Customers for Winning AP Honors Awards

Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation solutions, extends congratulations to three of its customers - Bilia AB, SpartanNash, and Land O'Lakes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.