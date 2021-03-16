Medius Wins 2021 Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Procure-to-Pay Software

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, today announced that the Medius Spend Management suite was awarded "Best Procure-to-Pay Software" in the 2021 Fintech Breakthrough Awards.

Now in its fifth year, the annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

Medius Spend Management brings all procure-to-pay processes under one single and easy-to-use, automated modular platform, to encourage best-practice buying, and help organizations bring ease and control to their spend management, while avoiding high invoice processing costs, late payments, and exposure to fraudulent spend and risk that can damage business reputation.

By streamlining and accelerating the purchasing cycle, Medius Spend Management boosts efficiency and reduces operational costs, giving businesses a quick and easy means to pre-approve and code purchase orders. Additionally, supplier payments are consolidated within the suite and integrated with Medius AP Automation, providing touchless invoice processing and an efficient means for paying each supplier invoice.

"We are honored that our Medius Spend Management suite has been awarded the prestigious Fintech Breakthrough award," said Shannon Kreps, vice president, product marketing and communications, Medius. "Organizations need intuitive tools to support the entire source-to-pay process, from sourcing and onboarding new suppliers, to purchasing and managing invoices. In today's COVID era, Medius Spend Management provides finance and procurement teams with the critical data and insights they need to stay in control of cost, cash and compliance to drive their businesses forward."

"Medius Spend Management is well-deserving of its `Best Procure-to-Pay' win in this year's Fintech Breakthrough Awards," said James Johnson, managing director, FinTech Breakthrough. "The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe, and Medius Spend Management stood out for its streamlined and cloud-based modular approach, providing organizations the ability to gain more controlled and efficient spend management."

