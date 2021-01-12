Medivir presents MIV-818 data at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that a presentation entitled "Phase I study of the novel pro-drug MIV-818 in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma, intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma or liver metastases" will be given by Professor Jeff Evans, Director of Institute of Cancer Sciences at University of Glasgow, at the virtual ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI). The presentation will be given on January 15, 2021, at 2 pm CET during the Hepatobiliary Cancer session (presentation number 309).

The results from the completed phase Ia intra-patient dose escalation part of the study show that MIV-818 has an acceptable safety and tolerability profile and a selective effect on liver cancer cells. The inter-patient dose escalation phase Ib part is currently ongoing at a dose of 40 mg for 5 days in 21-day cycles.

About MIV-818

MIV-818 is a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancers and to minimize side effects. It has the potential to become the first liver-targeted, orally administered drug for patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer.

About liver cancer

Liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common cancer that arises in the liver. Although existing therapies for advanced HCC can extend the lives of patients, treatment benefits are insufficient and death rates remain high. HCC is a very diverse disease with multiple cancer cell types and without specific mutations seen in other tumor types. This has contributed to the lack of success of molecularly targeted agents in HCC. The limited overall benefit, taken together with the poor overall prognosis for patients with intermediate and advanced HCC, results in a large unmet medical need.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com

