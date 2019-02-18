Medivir to Present at the Stockholm Corporate Finance Life Science Seminar on March 13

Stockholm, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) announces that the company will participate at the Stockholm Corporate Finance 11th Life Science Seminar in Stockholm. The presentation will take place at 9am on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Dr. Uli Hacksell, CEO of Medivir, will present the latest development and the company´s future.

The presentation will be streamed live via Medivirs website; www.medivir.com, or by following the link; https://financialhearings.com/event/11531

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development as well as the commercialization is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

