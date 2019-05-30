Medivis Wins FDA Clearance for Breakthrough Augmented Reality Surgical System

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivis announced today that its groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) technology platform for surgical applications, SurgicalAR, has received 510(k) clearance for clinical use in the operating room by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The New York City based medical technology company will commence the immediate commercialization of the platform in the United States.

The enterprise SurgicalAR platform integrates the latest advancements in augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and computer vision to advance surgical visualization, thereby decreasing surgical complications and improving patient outcomes — all while lowering costs to the healthcare system.

"Holographic visualization is the final frontier of surgical imaging and navigation," said Dr. Osamah Choudhry, neurosurgeon & CEO of Medivis. "The surgical world continues to primarily rely on two-dimensional imaging technology to understand and operate on incredibly complex patient pathology. "

"Medivis introduces advancements in holographic visualization and navigation to fundamentally advance surgical intervention, and revolutionize how surgeons safely operate on their patients," said Dr. Christopher Morley, radiologist & President of Medivis. "Achieving this milestone accelerates our mission to improve surgical precision and safety by allowing surgeons to see the invisible."

This announcement comes on the heels of significant company momentum, including strategic partnerships with Verizon and Microsoft. Earlier this year, the company came out of stealth with $2.3M in funding , led by Initialized Capital. The company also recently released their AnatomyX platform for AR medical training .

"Medical imaging for invasive surgical procedures has been waiting for a transformation like this for decades —and we knew from day one that Medivis would be the leader in this emerging space," Eric Woersching, General Partner, Initialized Capital.

ABOUT MEDIVIS

Medivis is a New York City-based medical technology company harnessing augmented reality and artificial intelligence to advance surgical visualization. Medivis was founded by neurosurgeon Osamah Choudhry, MD and radiologist Christopher Morley, MD. Learn more at https://medivis.com .

SOURCE Medivis

