Medline and InComm Payments to Enhance OTC Product Purchasing Experience for Health Plan Members

With more baby boomers aging into Medicare, enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans grew by nine percent between 2019 and 2020 to more than 24 million people. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects enrollment will rise to nearly 51 percent by 2030. The partnership between Medline and InComm Payments will focus on creating flexibility around purchasing essential over-the-counter products, including first aid, home diagnostics, personal care, over-the-counter medications, and bath safety. Health insurance plan members will have access to an OTC Network® benefits card pre-loaded with funds to purchase products that are covered through their health insurance plan. As part of Medline's LiveWell™ OTC Benefits Solution, members will be able to pay for products with their card through the Medline atHome e-commerce site , in-person at more than 65,000 national retail locations, and over the phone through Medline's customer service team.

"We're seeing health insurance providers put greater focus on going beyond a transactional relationship with their members and implementing programs that drive consumer loyalty. By partnering with an innovative technology company like InComm Payments, we can make it easier for health plan members to get their products quickly and create a positive experience that helps insurance providers continue growing their member base," said Pat Twohig, vice president of Medline Homecare and Managed Care.

As a manufacturer, distributor and strategic partner, Medline is well positioned to deliver supplies to health plan members through the company's robust national distribution center footprint. With more than 45 facilities across the country, Medline can ship products to health plan members within 48 hours.

"Our OTC Network continues to gain popularity among health plan members, who appreciate how easily they can receive and spend their benefits dollars, and among health plans, who see a reduction in healthcare spending through improved member outcomes," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "In partnering with Medline, we're increasing the efficiency and convenience with which health plan members can access the health care products that keep them healthy and happy in the short- and long-term."

Learn more about the partnership between Medline and InComm Payments at https://www.incomm.com/products/wellness-benefits/medline-incomm-otc-partnership/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 27 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at http://www.incommpayments.com.

SOURCE Medline

Related Links

medline.com

