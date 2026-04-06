Medline launches custom product fulfillment technology called Pick Pack Pro™

Investment in combined robotic, conveyor and packing technology supports the delivery of medical supplies directly to homes of health plan members

NORTHFIELD, Ill., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline (Nasdaq: MDLN) has launched a fulfillment system called Pick Pack Pro™ at its distribution center in Montgomery, N.Y., marking a significant investment in advanced automation to support its health plan customers, including providers that administer Medicare benefits. Medline engineered Pick Pack Pro to help with orders that are pulled from a smaller range of products at high order volumes.

Medline's PickPackPro system at its Montgomery, N.Y., facility.

Unlike traditional distribution models that support thousands of products, health plan orders typically draw from a more select catalog of medical supply items for everyday use, such as over-the-counter medications, heating pads and compression socks. Plan members purchase these items inside specific ordering timeframes. This ordering pattern creates intense fulfillment spikes throughout the year, followed by more consistent volume during the remainder of that year.

Pick Pack Pro integrates optimized order batching, robotic sortation and automated packing and shipping to address the challenge of maintaining delivery times and order accuracy inherent in serving health plans and their members. The system is expected to allow Medline to improve accuracy and speed of delivery to health plan members, an important part of serving customers who are health plan providers.

"We want to help the health plan providers we serve drive greater member satisfaction and better overall care outcomes," said Brad Mariam, Medline executive vice president, non-acute care sales. "With our Pick Pack Pro system, we can support commitments our health plan customers make to their members by getting benefit items to members quickly and accurately as well as delivering directly to their homes."

The Montgomery installation was developed with three key vendors and represents the first capital and staffing investment in this technology from Medline.

"We are proud to work with our partners on this exciting technology," said Sean Halligan, Medline executive vice president, operations. "Pick Pack Pro utilizes Tompkins Robotics to sort and route order items, Trew for integrated movement and sortation of order cartons throughout the system, and Ranpak's sustainable automated packing solutions for right-size packaging and shipping."

Medline plans to deploy Pick Pack Pro to other locations throughout its network of 45 distribution centers across the U.S.

"We are problem-solvers who relentlessly focus on our customers," Halligan added. "And we are leading the industry in installing this type of solution for our health plan customers."

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are as of Dec. 31, 2025.

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SOURCE Medline