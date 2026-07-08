Medline announces Prime Vendor agreement with Allina Health

Agreement provides access to Medline's medical-surgical products and supply chain solution offerings.

NORTHFIELD, Ill., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline (Nasdaq: MDLN) today announced that it signed a new Prime Vendor agreement with Allina Health, a healthcare system based in Minneapolis that provides care to communities across Minnesota and western Wisconsin through its network of 12 hospital campuses and more than 90 clinics.

Allina Health, based in Minneapolis.

Through this agreement, Allina Health will have access to Medline's comprehensive portfolio of medical-surgical products for its hospital and physician office sites, as well as powerful distribution capabilities to help streamline ordering and timely, reliable delivery of medical supplies.

"At Allina Health, we are committed to supporting our care team members and protecting the quality of care our patients receive," said Joshua Grulke, system director, Allina Health Supply Chain Operations. "Selecting Medline as our distribution partner strengthens supply reliability and consistency while giving our teams the tools and support they need to continue delivering exceptional care throughout all the communities we serve."

Tom Reynolds, executive vice president of acute care at Medline, said Allina Health is "taking a system-wide approach to supply chain resiliency."

"This builds on our existing relationship, and by now expanding to align products, processes and data across its health system, Allina is working to support continuity and efficiency in care delivery," Reynolds said. "We are honored to be a part of this partnership as a dependable source of quality products and support across the entire Allina ecosystem."

Learn how Medline works with health systems to improve clinical, financial and operational outcomes at medline.com/acute-care

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are as of Dec. 31, 2025.

SOURCE Medline