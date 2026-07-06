Securing new 1.6-plus million square feet of new space after fire, Medline leases two large distribution centers in Northern California

Massive new medical supplies distribution space represents 45% expansion of Medline's customer-facing NorCal footprint

NORTHFIELD, Ill., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline (Nasdaq: MDLN) has announced a lease agreement for an existing 925,000-square-foot warehouse in Tracy, Calif., for immediate occupancy, as well as a 709,000-square-foot facility nearby in Stockton, Calif., for use in January 2027. These two facilities total more than 1.6 million square feet of new medical supplies distribution center space and more than supplant the 1 million-square-foot Tracy facility that was destroyed by fire on June 11. This new capacity to serve regional healthcare providers also represents a 45% expansion of Medline's customer-facing Northern California footprint from just one month ago.

Medline’s newly leased 925,000-square-foot distribution center is located on Sugar Road in Tracy, less than 10 miles from the previous Medline site in Tracy.

Medline's newly leased 925,000-square-foot distribution center is located on Sugar Road in Tracy, less than 10 miles from the previous Medline site in Tracy. Already largely built to meet Medline's high-volume distribution needs, this facility is planned to start accepting deliveries from the company's vast distribution network and start delivering to customers from Medline's dedicated fleet of MedTrans trucks in the coming months. This new facility also is expected to eventually house many of the same AI-powered technologies already common at other Medline facilities.

Additionally, Medline's new 709,000-square-foot facility in Stockton is planned to open in January 2027, and alongside the new Tracy facility will help service healthcare providers and Medline customers across Northern California.

Across the state of California, Medline's distribution center footprint is expected to continue to grow and reach nearly 5 million square feet by mid-2027. This includes a new 1 million-square-foot distribution center being built in Perris.

"The Medline team's resilience, determination and commitment to serving healthcare providers have been nothing short of extraordinary," said Jim Boyle, CEO of Medline. "Securing and standing up a new facility in less than one month — and increasing our customer-facing footprint in Northern California by an incredible 45% — speaks to our incredible dedication to making healthcare run better every day for our customers."

Doug Golwas, Medline's chief commercial officer, added: "We are doing everything we can to meet the needs of our customers as they seek to best serve their patients. We are grateful for the collaborative teamwork from healthcare providers across the West Coast over the past few weeks as we worked to get them what they need, when and where they need it. We believe these new and expanded facilities will make this process even smoother in the weeks and months ahead."

Johnny Glover, senior director of operations for Medline's original site in Tracy, will continue as the leader for the new Tracy facility.

"I could not be prouder of our team and the way they've responded in the face of adversity," Glover said. "The team's commitment to our healthcare customers and their patients who rely on us every day is what is allowing us to keep serving our customers during an incredibly challenging time."

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline