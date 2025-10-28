Medline Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement with the SEC

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline Inc. announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, including effectiveness of such registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be commenced or completed. The number of shares to be offered and the price range and other terms for the offering have not yet been determined.

If the offering is completed, Medline Inc. intends to list its stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MDLN."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email at [email protected]; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at [email protected] and [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 related to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contacts:

Karen King

Global Head Investor Relations

+1.847.247.7222

[email protected]



Ben Fox

Vice President

Corporate Communications

+1.224.327.9999

[email protected]

SOURCE Medline Industries, LP