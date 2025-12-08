Medline CEO Jim Boyle again named to Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline is proud to announce that CEO Jim Boyle has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for 2025, marking his second consecutive year on the list.

This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by the Modern Healthcare newsroom to be the most influential figures in the healthcare industry in terms of their leadership and impact.

Inclusion in Modern Healthcare’s annual recognition of influential industry leaders is another testament to company’s role.

"Influence can be exerted in many ways but regardless of whether it is used to internally shape organizations, the healthcare industry as a whole or both, playing a positive role benefits patients and the professionals responsible for their health," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "Our ranked list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare highlights the executives in all corners of the industry who are striving to advance medicine and how care is delivered — and succeeding in doing so."

Boyle joined Medline nearly 30 years ago, starting as a sales representative and was named CEO in 2023. Today, he joins Medline's more than 43,000 employees around the world in helping to make healthcare run better by addressing complex challenges facing today's healthcare professionals. In the just over two years that Boyle has served as CEO, he has been recognized twice on the Modern Healthcare list.

"I am honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare, but we would not be able to experience our success without the generations of Medline employees who continuously demonstrate grit, integrity and a relentless commitment to serving healthcare providers," said Medline CEO Jim Boyle.

Read more about Jim Boyle's recognition from Modern Healthcare at https://newsroom.medline.com/company-news/repeat-honor-boyle-most-influential/.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 43,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

