Medline Awards Nonprofit Organizations Grants to Tackle Breast Cancer-Related Issues

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline and the Medline Foundation today awarded eight nonprofit organizations with grants to increase awareness, early detection, prevention and/or treatment of breast cancer through Medline's Community Impact Grant Program for Breast Cancer Awareness.

"We are very impressed by the overwhelming number and quality of applicants we've seen this year, and are proud to partner with organizations all across the country that are working tirelessly to eradicate breast cancer and improve the care of patients affected by it," says Karen Frey, senior philanthropy manager at Medline. "Medline's Community Impact Grant Program is one of the many ways we show these hardworking groups that we see you, we believe in you, and we support you and the patients you serve."

The goal of Medline's Community Impact Grant Program for Breast Cancer Awareness is to give grants to organizations actively working to address breast cancer-related challenges, including those related to prevention, early detection, improving patient care or enhancing the quality of life for breast cancer patients and survivors. 2019 recipients include the following organizations:

Breast Health Collaborative of Texas – The breast health collaborative uses community dialog to help reduce breast cancer disparities. Funds will go towards facilitating focus groups with community health workers and breast cancer patients; implementing an evidence-based educational program to help underserved or uninsured women; and developing continuing education models for health professionals.

Cancer Navigators (CN) – CN is a community-based nonprofit supporting individuals affected by cancer. The grant from the Medline Foundation will aid in delivering complimentary counseling sessions to breast cancer patients.

The Freeport Regional Healthcare (FHN) Foundation – FHN is a rural community health network with over half a million patient visits annually, spread across five counties in northwest Illinois. The organization will use the grant to certify a Breast Prosthetic Fitter who can help patients who have gone through a mastectomy get fitted for a breast prosthesis.

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center – The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center believes every person should have convenient access to prevention, education and early detection services – especially in Louisiana, which consistently ranks high in cancer deaths. Medline's grant will support free breast cancer screenings to high-risk individuals through the Cancer Center's Prevention on the Go mobile program.

Sisters Working It Out (SWIO) – SWIO works to eliminate breast cancer disparities in the Chicago area are by educating and empowering women of color in medically underserved communities. With the help of a grant from Medline, SWIO will host educational sessions on breast cancer for 1200 African American and Latina women in the Chicago area and provide patient navigation services to connect women to quality breast health care.

Susan G. Komen® North Carolina Triangle to the Coast (NCTC) – Komen NCTC works to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in its local communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. This grant from Medline has been awarded in response to a challenge grant for Komen NCTC's Action to Impact, a multi-year community-based initiative that will assess gaps and opportunities in the care of breast cancer patients and identify interventions.

The Rose – The Rose works to prevent breast cancer-related deaths due to delayed diagnosis and treatment. The Medline grant will purchase essentials supplies for their mobile clinic, which will travel to multiple Texas counties to provide screening mammograms to 9,800 patients including 3,400 uninsured patients.

Young Survival Coalition (YSC) – YSC supports young adults diagnosed with breast cancer, and their co-survivors, through educational resources and programming, annual conferences, and local and online support networks. The Medline grant will help YSC print, translate and broaden the reach of its Navigator Series, a collection of free guidebooks about every phase of treatment and survivorship, including versions for newly diagnosed, post treatment, long-term survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer.

2019 marks the second year of the Community Impact Grant Program for Breast Cancer Awareness. Past recipients, including the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force and Bright Pink, have leveraged Medline's support to help reach over one million women and create effective solutions for lowering disparities in breast cancer mortality. The next grant cycle will open in April 2020.

