Medline Brings Together Assisted Living Leaders to Discuss Solutions for Meeting the Industry's Largest Challenges

As these areas continue to significantly shape the assisted living landscape, trade associations like The National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) and Argentum have introduced initiatives to spark improvements at the community level. The NCAL Quality Initiative sets specific targets to further improve quality of care in assisted living communities. NCAL members are encouraged to reach defined goals by 2021 that address staff stability, customer satisfaction, hospital readmissions and antipsychotics.

"Many communities already have strategies in place to enhance quality in these key areas, but the initiative helps unite the profession by collectively focusing on specific targets while putting a spotlight on the great work they are doing on the front lines," says Scott Tittle, executive director, National Center for Assisted Living.

Addressing Workforce Stability

By 2025, the industry will need to recruit 1.2 million workers to support the demand for senior living services. For St. Louis, Mo. based StoneBridge Senior Living who has facilities in rural markets in Arkansas, the pool of talented candidates sometimes feel limited. To help create an environment where employees feel empowered, Ashley Blankenship, StoneBridge's director of assisted living services, stresses the importance of engaging with staff and making them feel involved in company decisions.

"Our life's work is providing quality care and enhancing the lives of our residents, but we cannot accomplish that without a dedicated team of employees. You have to be just as committed to caring for your staff so they can properly care for the residents. At StoneBridge, we focus on engaging them in the scheduling process and introduced open scheduling so they can fill in the number of days and hours they want to work that week."

"The challenges ailing assisted living communities remain stagnant, but by bringing together some of the most forward-thinking professionals in the industry, we are able to work together to identify solutions that lead to better operational and resident outcomes," says Shawn Scott, senior vice president of corporate sales, Medline.

