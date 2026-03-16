Medline among Becker's 2026 Top Workplaces in Healthcare

Recognition honors companies that 'positively influence their employees and communities'

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline has been named to Becker's Healthcare's annual list of Top Places to Work in Healthcare, which recognizes healthcare companies and providers that are "setting the standard for what it means to be an exceptional workplace in 2026."

Medline takes pride in serving its customers, tackling complex challenges and creating a culture where people can do their best work.

"The organizations featured on this list distinguish themselves as premier employers by supporting their teams in meaningful, holistic ways," according to Becker's Healthcare. "From comprehensive wellness initiatives and professional growth opportunities to community engagement and cultures rooted in connection and balance, these workplaces are redefining what it means to thrive in healthcare."

Becker's Healthcare considers organizations' investments in their people, benefits offerings, professional development opportunities, workplace environments and community impact for inclusion in its Top Workplaces list. Medline's core company values, benefits offerings and employee experience were highlighted as reasons for its selection.

"Being recognized by Becker's again reflects the values our employees bring to life every day," said Christopher Shryock, Medline chief human resources officer. "Our teams take pride in serving our customers, tackling complex challenges and supporting one another. That connection to purpose helps create a culture where people can do their best work and thrive."

The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations for the list and also considered rankings and awards from Forbes, Newsweek, Great Places to Work and other reputable organizations.

Medline is consistently acknowledged as a top workplace – in healthcare and beyond. Last year, Medline made the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for the 15th time and received a Handshake Early Talent Award for providing a supportive work environment for employees who are early in their careers. Forbes has recognized Medline as one of America's Best Large Employers, and Newsweek named Medline to its 2025 America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion and Diversity and America's Best Workplaces for Women lists.

Learn more about what makes Medline a great place to work at https://www.medline.com/about-us/careers/.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

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SOURCE Medline